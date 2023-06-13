In the world of official (and unofficial) state foods, cheese curds are to Wisconsin as potatoes are to Idaho. Heinz is tapping into that notion this summer by celebrating quintessential dishes from all 50 states in their first-ever limited edition collection of condiment packets. Dubbed "Saucemerica," the packets feature designs and pair with the most iconic dishes from each of the 50 states — think tartar sauce with Maryland crab cakes and yellow mustard with Illinois’ Chicago Dog.

From June to August, Heinz will be distributing a mix of these special sachets all over the country across restaurants, movie theaters, stadiums, and anywhere else you’d typically find to-go condiments. While each state's packaging will be unique, the sauce inside will be one of seven Heinz products, including Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Real Mayonnaise, Ranch, BBQ Sauce, Tartar Sauce, or Simply Ketchup. (A mix of all state-themed packets will be sent to restaurants based on which sauces they typically offer.)

For those of you who habitually stuff sauce packets in pockets, purses, glove compartments, and other available nooks and crannies, Heinz is officially rewarding your enthusiasm with a chance to win $500,000 in prizes and cash. “An iconic on-the-go staple, Heinz fans everywhere collect packets in their homes, bags, and cars, to ensure they are always on hand in case of a condiment conundrum,” Heinz’s brand manager, Devaang Sibal explained in a press release. “With the Saucemerica Collection, we are excited to pay homage to this fan behavior with the unique, hometown pride-evoking designs and multiple chances for fans to win prizes.”

To be eligible for prizes, fans can track their collection of Saucemerica packets via the Saucemerica hub. Based on how many unique packets they collected, participants will be entered for a chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $100,000.

And in case you just can’t get enough of Heinz, the brand is also debuting Sauce Drops, a line of six exclusive sauces available across famous chicken chains like Parson’s Chicken & Fish, Sticky’s Finger Joint, and Abner’s Famous Chicken. Each sauce promises to be both flavor-packed and fleeting. Here are the sauce descriptions as provided by Heinz:

Heinz Yuzu Wasabi: creamy with bright citrus notes and a surprising bite.

creamy with bright citrus notes and a surprising bite. Heinz Black Garlic Ranch: a unique and intense experience, combining the mellow, deep flavor of black garlic with the smoothness of ranch.

a unique and intense experience, combining the mellow, deep flavor of black garlic with the smoothness of ranch. Heinz Creamy Chimichurri: a traditional combination of herbs (parsley, oregano, cilantro) in a thick dipping sauce with a slight tang and bright herby punch.

a traditional combination of herbs (parsley, oregano, cilantro) in a thick dipping sauce with a slight tang and bright herby punch. Heinz Brewery Mustard: pub-style grainy mustard sauce with an ale aroma and hoppy background.

pub-style grainy mustard sauce with an ale aroma and hoppy background. Heinz Hatch Chili Ranch : a spicy smoky sauce enhanced with Southwest chilies.

: a spicy smoky sauce enhanced with Southwest chilies. Heinz Harissa Aioli: a smoky roasted red pepper blend with flavorful heat and a North African/Middle Eastern flair.

The drop launch begins today with Black Garlic Ranch. To track when, where, and which sauces will be released, visit heinz.com/15minutesofflavor.