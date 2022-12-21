Hefty Is Selling a 'Snack Scarf' to Help You Smuggle Snacks Out of Parties

Love that cookie you tried at the office Christmas party? How about those cheese biscuits at your in-laws? Oh, that gingerbread house at your neighbor's looks nice too. Too bad you can’t sneak them all into your pockets on the way out, right? Hang on. Hefty is here to save your snack-stealing day.



Hefty knows it’s the season of parties, which often includes decadent appetizers, mains, and desserts, so you may not want to leave behind when you go. To ensure you don’t have to, it created The Snack Scarf, which is exactly what it sounds like — a scarf with secret pockets lined with its Slider Storage Bags so you can smuggle a few goodies out the door with ease.



“We know the end of the year is prime party time, but these gatherings aren’t always conducive to sharing leftovers with family and friends,” Brian Lutz, the senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products, shared in a statement. “This year, we wanted to make sure that people could enjoy their favorite foods both at their parties and later at home with the Hefty Snack Scarf!”



Starting today, December 21, at 10 a.m. ET, those interested can visit HeftySnackScarf.com to purchase their own limited-edition scarf, which the brand notes not only comes with the pockets but can also protect people from the “blustery winter air,” too.



Courtesy of Hefty

The Hefty Snack Scarf is available in two sizes: quart and gallon. The company noted that the quart scarf is great for small bites like wings and sliders, while the gallon is better for “stocking up on everything from the main course to the unfinished dessert tray.” Each scarf is available for $2.78, which happens to be the same price as a box of Hefty slider storage bags. But if you want one, you better hurry, as these are as limited edition as they come.