Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy These ‘Space-Saving’ Ice Packs That ‘Last All Day’—and They’re Just $3 Apiece

We need ice packs all year-round to pack food on-the-go, but they're even more key when it's blisteringly hot outside. After all, if you leave food baking in the sun for too long, it can go bad.

That's why these ice packs are climbing the ranking on Amazon's Kitchen and Dining bestsellers list. Not only are they thoughtfully designed to hold a nice and cool temperature without taking up too much space, but right now, they’re just $3 apiece. just

Healthy Packers 4-Piece Ice Pack Set

Amazon

These ice packs are unlike the ones from your childhood. They’re incredibly slim and arguably sleek looking, coming in at just 7-inches long, 4-inches wide, and 0.5- inches thick. And despite their slim design, they’ll keep your food cold for up to six hours, according to the brand.

Because of their size, you can store the set easily in your freezer. Their slimness is also ideal for packing food, since you can slide them between, underneath, or alongside your food for the optimal level of temperature control.

The packs themselves are made with BPA-free plastic and a gel interior. Because of their thinness, they freeze quickly allowing you to reuse them again with total ease. And their smooth exterior makes them very easy to wipe clean if any spills occur.

With over 15,300 perfect ratings at Amazon, shoppers can’t stop raving about how well these compact ice packs work. “These ice packs keep all my items cold [for] at least eight to ten - to hours,” one shopper wrote.

“These are very slim and don’t take up hardly any space in coolers or lunch bags, yet they seem to stay cold all day,” a second user wrote. Shoppers also call out that they’re very lightweight, which is key if you’re carrying a cooler into a campsite, a hike, to dine out in a park, or even for lunchboxes for your children or for your work commute. “I would recommend getting these to anyone that is looking for space saving ice packs but will still keep the contents cold,” a fourth added.

With so many of us on the go, and hot weather not clearing up any time soon, a high-functioning cold-pack is key. This Healthy Packers set is one shoppers can’t seem to get enough of, all thanks to its perfect chill-holding, compact design. Pick up a set now while it’s nearly 40% off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $12.