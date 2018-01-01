Packing a healthy lunch for work or school is the easiest way to keep your diet on track. The key is creating a balanced lunch that has a lot of lean protein, whole grains and fresh veggies. Sandwiches are a lunchtime classic--try stacking leftover steak or chicken on multi-grain bread with pickled tomatoes, garlicky pesto or tahini sauce for a flavorful and delicious upgrade. Toss leafy greens with seasonal vegetables, roasted nuts, grilled shrimp and tangy vinaigrette for a tasty lunchtime salad. Whether you're looking for healthy pasta dishes or need a little lunchtime salad inspiration, our guide to healthy lunch ideas will make you forget you're dieting.