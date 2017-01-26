How This Chef Lost 150 Pounds Eating Pork Rinds

If you think it's hard to stick to healthy new year's resolutions—make healthier meal choices, work out more, and maybe shift a couple of pounds—just imagine how difficult it must be to get fit when you're a chef. Professional chef Tom Kerridge, who hosts Food and Drink and Bake Off: Creme de la Creme on the BBC, lost more than 150 pounds over the last three years—and you might be surprised at his weight loss secret.

Sure, Kerridge put himself on a strict daily workout schedule, and cut down on white carbohydrates such as rice and potatoes, but he also kept up with a rigorous eating schedule that included—wait for it—pork rinds ("scratching" in the UK).

"Pork scratchings contain no carbohydrates—they're all protein," Kerridge told the Irish Times in a recent interview. "I've lost the best part of 11-stone (154 pounds) while eating pork scratchings. Tha's got to be the perfect diet, surely!"

This March, Kerridge will release his latest book—Tom Kerridge's Dopamine Diet: My Low-Carb, Stay-Happy Way to Lose Weight—which will reveal all the details of his body transformation strategy. In both the book and interviews, Kerridge emphasizes that the correlation between diet and weight loss works differently for everybody—because it doesn't matter which diet you're on if it doesn't work for your lifestyle.

"The key to it is finding the one that suits you," he told the Times. "The idea of eating loads of raw food; I couldn't stay on that for three years but there are other people who could, and there are people who couldn't stay on what I do for three years."

Could you eat pork scratchings for three years? TBH, I could get behind that diet.

For more delicious and healthy food inspiration, check out our guide to best healthy recipes ever. If you're into green juice, consider trying the health juice recipe from the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. And if it all gets to be too much, don't forget to be kind to yourself and indulge once in awhile—here are eight good (healthy) reasons to have a glass of wine once in a while.