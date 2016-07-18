5 Healthy Summer Juices (That Aren't Green)

Skip the green juice and try these exciting drinks.
1. Turmeric Elixir
© Con Poulos
This healthy detox juice is spiked with turmeric, which is known for having anti-inflammatory properties.
2. Cantaloupe Juice with Ginger and Lime
© Con Poulos
Super ripe cantaloupe and pineapple star in this vibrant drink.
3. Electro Shot
© Con Poulos
This vitamin C-packed juice, flavored with fresh fennel and green apple, is an immunity booster.
4. Purple Haze
© Con Poulos
A pinch of Himalayan pink salt adds a savory kick to this healthy juice made with beets, apple, carrot, orange and fresh ginger.
5. Carrot-Pear Shrub
With spicy ginger and fresh lime juice, this tonic is refreshing, energizing and healthy.