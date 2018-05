An incredible mix of fresh vegetables and red quinoa come together in this Greek-inspired chopped salad. Red quinoa adds protein and texture, so this salad makes a perfect vegetarian lunch. Add grilled salmon, shrimp or chicken for a perfect light, summery supper, and load up on veggies. All of the flavors together get better the longer they sit, and the salad dressing can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container up to 5 days.