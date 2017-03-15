Foods That Are Great For Your Skin

If the effects of winter weather have been less than forgiving on your skin, you could try hitting up your pantry for some dermis-loving foods. Whether it's to prepare a homemade scrub or reap eat the benefits of a glowing complexion, we've consulted top NYC dermatologist Dr. Robert Anolik for his recommendations on a skin-friendly grocery list. You may be surprised to find out how many items you're already consuming on a daily basis. —Joey Skladany