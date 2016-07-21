3 Brain Food Lunches for a Smarter Workday

So, we're not exactly promising mental transcendence, but your lunch can definitely be working harder for you. Eating the right foods can improve your mood, help with memory and even restore lost brain function. We've rounded up 10 of the most nutrient-dense foods for your brain then turned them into three delicious and easy-to-make (and pack) lunches to add to your workweek rotation.

A little more on the brain foods:

Walnuts and flax seeds have a high concentration of alpha-linolenic acid, an Omega-3 fatty acid that can have a positive affect on cerebral structure, possibly helping to prevent certain neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression and dementia.

Eggs provide a great combination of choline and saturated fat, which is great for general brain health and memory.

Wild salmon is packed with fatty acids EPA and DHA, the latter being the most important fat found in the human brain that is said to help with mood and cognitive function.

Monosaturated fats, like the ones found in avocados and olive oil, may also have a role in preventing memory problems.

The medium-chain triglycherides (MCT) found in coconut oil may help restore lost brain function. (Pretty amazing.)

Lentils have one of the highest folate concentrations, a critical vitamin B for brain health.

Vitamin K can keep you sharp, and spinach is brimming with it.

The nitrates in beets can help increase blood flow to the brain, which is definitely a positive for overall brain function.

The Recipes:

The BAE: Beet, Avocado and Egg on Toast (Above)

Salmon + Walnut Cakes

Brain Food Bowl with a Coconut-Fried Egg