Health

Most Recent

Why Chicken Soup Always Makes You Feel Better When You're Sick

Why Chicken Soup Always Makes You Feel Better When You're Sick

We did some noodling to determine if the popular folk remedy can help (and even heal) you.
Read More
5 Healthy Foods That Are Secretly Leading to Inflammation

5 Healthy Foods That Are Secretly Leading to Inflammation

These foods may *seem* healthy, but they could actually cause inflammation in the body. Here’s what to cut from your grocery list for better health.
Read More
12 Healthy Spices and Herbs You Need in Your Kitchen

12 Healthy Spices and Herbs You Need in Your Kitchen

Stocking the right healthy spices in your kitchen makes it super easy to add flavor *and* extra nutrients to your recipes.
Read More
Are Bagged Salads Healthy? A Nutritionist Weighs In

Are Bagged Salads Healthy? A Nutritionist Weighs In

Salad kits make for easy meal prep—but are they good for you?
Read More
This Is Why You Feel Hungry All the Time

This Is Why You Feel Hungry All the Time

You eat, but then an hour later your stomach is screaming. If you've ever Googled, "Why am I always hungry?" listen up. Here's what's going on and how to stay satisfied.
Read More
27 Ways to Boost Your Energy Without Caffeine

27 Ways to Boost Your Energy Without Caffeine

Read More

More Health

Starbucks' New Cloud Macchiato Is Made With Egg Whites—but Is it Healthy?

Starbucks' New Cloud Macchiato Is Made With Egg Whites—but Is it Healthy?

Ariana Grande is promoting the drink, so it's probably going to be a bestseller.
Read More
10 Trendy Superfoods Nutritionists Say You Can Skip

10 Trendy Superfoods Nutritionists Say You Can Skip

Experts say you can pass on these overhyped superfoods and get the same nutrients from cheaper, easier-to-find foods.
Read More
How to Get Clean Drinking Water Without Buying Bottled

How to Get Clean Drinking Water Without Buying Bottled

Read More
Why Fast Food Used to Be ‘Healthier’ in the ‘80s

Why Fast Food Used to Be ‘Healthier’ in the ‘80s

Read More
What Is Ultra-Processed Food?

What Is Ultra-Processed Food?

Read More
How to Meal Prep Mediterranean Diet Lunches In 3 Easy Steps

How to Meal Prep Mediterranean Diet Lunches In 3 Easy Steps

Read More

What Is Oat Milk and Is It Healthy?

This frothy dairy-free alternative is making a name for itself at your local coffee house.

All Health

What Is the Volumetrics Diet Plan and How Does It Work?

What Is the Volumetrics Diet Plan and How Does It Work?

Read More
Skim Milk vs. Whole Milk: What's Actually Healthier?

Skim Milk vs. Whole Milk: What's Actually Healthier?

Read More
Is Breakfast Really Good For You? Here’s What the Science Says

Is Breakfast Really Good For You? Here’s What the Science Says

Read More
Are Mushrooms Healthy? Here's What Experts Say

Are Mushrooms Healthy? Here's What Experts Say

Read More
Why Do You Get Sleepy After Eating? These Are the Top Theories

Why Do You Get Sleepy After Eating? These Are the Top Theories

Read More
8 Low-Carb Beers You Can Drink on the Keto Diet

8 Low-Carb Beers You Can Drink on the Keto Diet

Read More
A Student Died in His Sleep After Eating Leftover Pasta—Here’s How

A Student Died in His Sleep After Eating Leftover Pasta—Here’s How

Read More
6 Foods Dietitians Eat Every Day

6 Foods Dietitians Eat Every Day

Read More
The Surprising Way to Resist the Lure of Junk Food

The Surprising Way to Resist the Lure of Junk Food

Read More
Keto vs. Mediterranean: Which Diet Is Really Better for You?

Keto vs. Mediterranean: Which Diet Is Really Better for You?

Read More
The DASH Diet Is One of the Top Ranked Weight Loss Plans—Here's What It's All About

The DASH Diet Is One of the Top Ranked Weight Loss Plans—Here's What It's All About

Read More
What's the Difference Between a Food Allergy and Food Intolerance? Here's What Most Americans Don't Know

What's the Difference Between a Food Allergy and Food Intolerance? Here's What Most Americans Don't Know

Read More
Is Food Addiction Really a Thing? Eating Disorder Experts Can't Agree on an Answer

Is Food Addiction Really a Thing? Eating Disorder Experts Can't Agree on an Answer

Read More
6 Keto-Friendly Restaurants That Make Low-Carb Totally Doable

6 Keto-Friendly Restaurants That Make Low-Carb Totally Doable

Read More
There's a New Gluten-Free Girl Scout Cookie—but Is It Really Any Healthier?

There's a New Gluten-Free Girl Scout Cookie—but Is It Really Any Healthier?

Read More
How to Buy the Best Safe and Effective CBD Products

How to Buy the Best Safe and Effective CBD Products

Read More
What Is the Noom Diet? A Nutritionist Explains

What Is the Noom Diet? A Nutritionist Explains

Read More
Put Down the Cocktails. 'Dry January' Can Help Curb Alcohol Consumption for Months, Research Says

Put Down the Cocktails. 'Dry January' Can Help Curb Alcohol Consumption for Months, Research Says

Read More
New Year's Reset: 49 Chefs Share Their Best Food Tips and Rituals for a Fresh Start

New Year's Reset: 49 Chefs Share Their Best Food Tips and Rituals for a Fresh Start

Read More
Can Pickle Juice Really Cure a Hangover?

Can Pickle Juice Really Cure a Hangover?

Read More
Pedialyte Rolls Out a Hangover Cure for Adults, Just in Time for New Year's

Pedialyte Rolls Out a Hangover Cure for Adults, Just in Time for New Year's

Read More
The Top 10 Diet Trends of 2018, According to Google Searches

The Top 10 Diet Trends of 2018, According to Google Searches

Read More
What Is the Carnivore Diet and Is It Healthy?

What Is the Carnivore Diet and Is It Healthy?

Read More
How to Bounce Back from a Food Hangover

How to Bounce Back from a Food Hangover

Read More
10 Keto-Friendly Vegetables You Should Eat More Of

10 Keto-Friendly Vegetables You Should Eat More Of

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com