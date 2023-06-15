This 'Life Changing' Kitchen Mat Is Durable, Easy to Clean, and Marked Down to Just $16

Standing on a hardwood floor while cooking can be tiresome. Especially when you’re exhausted after a hard day, and all you want to do is relax, having a nice, soft place to stand can be so comforting.

Sounds great, right? Well, it’s not that hard to achieve. It’s time to discover your new best friend in the kitchen: an anti-fatigue mat. And right now, a great option is marked down to just $16 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: HappyTrends Kitchen Floor Mat, $16 with coupon (originally $37) at amazon.com

This anti-fatigue kitchen mat is extra thick, water-resistant, easy to clean, and won’t skid around under your feet. While there’s only one choice of color, black, the versatility and level of comfort of this mat outweigh this setback (and besides, black goes with everything). Measuring 17.3- by 28-inches with a 0.47-inch thickness, this mat has adequate space for standing in front of the sink or stove. It is made of PVC material which repels water and anything else that gets onto it like food splatter. Simply wipe it with a damp cloth to remove any stains that might occur.

A grid-type pattern design on the top provides slip resistance and a beveled edge that tapers down on each side ensures no one will trip when walking by. And this mat doesn’t move around, either. It stays right where you put it. Be cognizant that the brand notes that the mat should be placed down on a clean, dry floor to ensure it works properly.

Shoppers love this kitchen mat, giving it over 6,600 five-star ratings so far for its extra soft cushioning and ease of cleaning. One reviewer wrote that this mat is “life changing” and adds, “It’s given me so much relief from hard floors.”

Another shopper wrote, “This allows me to stand in the kitchen with ease,” and goes on to write that it’s “very comfortable to stand on.” While a third customer says, “This mat is incredibly comfortable on the feet, even if I stand on my heels, I can’t feel the floor underneath.”

Give your feet and body a break and grab this kitchen mat while it’s 66% off at Amazon today. Your bare floors (and you) deserve an upgrade.

At the time of publishing the price was $16.

