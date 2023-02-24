This Small $20 Gadget Makes ‘Life Easier’ in the Kitchen, According to Shoppers

No wonder it has over 14,500 perfect ratings.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hamilton Beach Electric Vegetable Chopper & Mini Food Processor tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

For the longest time, I resisted getting a food processor. I’m not sure why, since they are infinitely useful. Not only can they chop vegetables and cut down on prep work, but they’re great for more involved projects like making pie dough, and can even function as a makeshift blender.

Needless to say, there are few prep tasks a food processor can’t do. And if you’re looking to add one to your kitchen, this $20 mini option from Hamilton Beach might be just the ticket.

Hamilton Beach Electric Mini Food Processor

Amazon

To buy: Hamilton Beach 3-Cup Food Processor, $20 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Many other food processors are hulking appliances, but this tiny 3-cup version looks like it might be a coffee or spice grinder instead. You don’t need to worry about finding space on the counter or in the cabinet thanks to its 5.2-inch-by-5.9-inch footprint. And yet, despite the size, it has a 350-watt motor and rugged stainless steel blades that can chop through onions, garlic, nuts, and plenty more.

Beyond being easy to store, it’s also dishwasher-safe, making it a breeze to clean. One of the coolest features has to be an oil dispenser on the lid, which makes it effortless to add oil to your mixtures and emulsify them into a perfect, unbroken vinaigrette worthy of your best salad recipe. 

It’s no wonder over 14,500 Amazon users have given it a perfect rating and praised how easy it is to use. Several share how the gadget has helped them make everything from pesto to peanut butter. 

One shopper writes, “I have had Hamilton Beach before, and I stand by them. It is perfect for chopping and pureeing.” They add emphatically, “It sure makes my life easier.”

Another shopper writes that they got tired of their manual chopper and picked this one up.” It does very well, and I only have to press the button a few times for the consistency I want,” they write. 

Make prep work a breeze, and grab this mini food processor for just $20. It’s worth the investment. 

At the time of publishing, the price was at $20.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Brightland Persimmon Tout
I Can't Help Putting This Tangy Limited-Edition Vinegar on Everything
Stardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste Tout
The Viral Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste Gets Rid of Caked-on Grease and Stains in Minutes—and It’s Just $6
instant pot air fryer deals tout
Amazon Just Quietly Discounted Several Instant Pots and Air Fryers, Including Editor-Approved Picks
Related Articles
Amazon Life-Hacks, Kitchen Must-Haves tout
Amazon's Under-the-Radar Section Dedicated to Life Hacks Is Filled with Genius Kitchen Items, Starting at Just $10
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2200Pa
Shoppers Are ‘in Love’ with This Once-$400 Robot Vacuum, and It's Just Over $100 Right Now
instant pot air fryer deals tout
Amazon Just Quietly Discounted Several Instant Pots and Air Fryers, Including Editor-Approved Picks
7 Pack Silicone Lids
Shoppers Love These Versatile Lids So Much, They’re Buying Them Twice—Grab a Set at 50% Off
Early PD Deals Tout
Amazon Already Discounted Nespresso, Breville, and More Top-Rated Kitchen Brands Ahead of Presidents Day
Best Mini Food Processors for Salsa, Sauces, and Spreads
The 7 Best Mini Food Processors for Salsa, Sauces, and Spreads
NOBVEQ Mini Bag Sealer Tout
Skip The Chip Clips—This $11 Bag Sealer Has Taken TikTok by Storm
Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5 Tout
These Mixing Bowls with 8,000 Perfect Ratings Come with Built-In Graters, so You Can Prep, Cook, and Store All in One Container
Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Shoppers Are Swapping Their More Expensive Meat Thermometers for This One That’s 85% Off
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Bakeware 14-Inch Pizza Pan Tout
Never Worry About ‘Soggy Pizza’ Again with This On-Sale Pizza Pan at Amazon
Hamilton Beach Electric Knife Tout
Do Yourself a Favor and Grab This Now-$18 Electric Carving Knife Ahead of Thanksgiving
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale tout
This Kitchen Scale With Over 100,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon Will Prevent Any Baking Disasters
Best Food Processors
The 8 Best Food Processors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
NESCO FD-1040 Gardenmaster Digital Pro dehydrator tout
Growing Your Own Herbs This Year? Our Favorite Food Dehydrator for Preserving Them Is 43% Off
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer
Grab One of Our Favorite Air Fryers While It’s Still 20% Off at Amazon
Editor-Loved Compact Kitchen Appliances tout
I’m an Amazon-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Space-Saving Appliances I’ve Bought