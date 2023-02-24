This Small $20 Gadget Makes ‘Life Easier’ in the Kitchen, According to Shoppers

For the longest time, I resisted getting a food processor. I’m not sure why, since they are infinitely useful. Not only can they chop vegetables and cut down on prep work, but they’re great for more involved projects like making pie dough, and can even function as a makeshift blender.

Needless to say, there are few prep tasks a food processor can’t do. And if you’re looking to add one to your kitchen, this $20 mini option from Hamilton Beach might be just the ticket.

To buy: Hamilton Beach 3-Cup Food Processor, $20 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Many other food processors are hulking appliances, but this tiny 3-cup version looks like it might be a coffee or spice grinder instead. You don’t need to worry about finding space on the counter or in the cabinet thanks to its 5.2-inch-by-5.9-inch footprint. And yet, despite the size, it has a 350-watt motor and rugged stainless steel blades that can chop through onions, garlic, nuts, and plenty more.

Beyond being easy to store, it’s also dishwasher-safe, making it a breeze to clean. One of the coolest features has to be an oil dispenser on the lid, which makes it effortless to add oil to your mixtures and emulsify them into a perfect, unbroken vinaigrette worthy of your best salad recipe.

It’s no wonder over 14,500 Amazon users have given it a perfect rating and praised how easy it is to use. Several share how the gadget has helped them make everything from pesto to peanut butter.

One shopper writes, “I have had Hamilton Beach before, and I stand by them. It is perfect for chopping and pureeing.” They add emphatically, “It sure makes my life easier.”

Another shopper writes that they got tired of their manual chopper and picked this one up.” It does very well, and I only have to press the button a few times for the consistency I want,” they write.

Make prep work a breeze, and grab this mini food processor for just $20. It’s worth the investment.

At the time of publishing, the price was at $20.

