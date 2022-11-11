Do Yourself a Favor and Grab This Now-$18 Electric Carving Knife Ahead of Thanksgiving

When it comes to holiday dinners (or even weeknight meals, if we’re being honest) anything that helps save us time and effort is a major win. One efficient gadget that’s been around for a while is an electric carving knife. Made to easily cut through the largest roasts and the crustiest of breads with little to no damage, this helpful tool is well-worth adding to your kitchen collection.

The Hamilton Beach Electric Carving Knife Set is a top-rated version among shoppers and editors alike, and it’s on sale just ahead of Thanksgiving. You can snap up the knife base, a 7.5-inch blade, a carving fork, and a case to keep it all in one handy place for just $18 right now.

To buy: Hamilton Beach Electric Carving Knife and Fork, $18 (originally $25) at amazon.com



You can use this knife to help carve juicy roasts, delicate tomatoes, or bakery-level bread. The tools are all made with stainless steel, so you don’t have to worry about quick aging. Though you can throw some parts of the set in the dishwasher, it’s best to hand wash them, which is easy thanks to the smooth material. It’s also designed with comfort in mind, since the handle features a curved shape for a secure grip.

Food & Wine editors included this nifty set in our electric knives buying guide, writing that it’s the perfect option for people who want great value and performance for their money. They also noted that its design is lightweight, plus it can be used in either hand. “It features a serrated stainless steel blade that can make quick work of a holiday ham or brioche loaf — the reciprocating action ensures you won't shred your beautifully cooked meats or compress the interior of your favorite breads,” they added.

It’s the No. 1 bestselling option in Amazon’s electric knives list, plus it’s got over 11,800 perfect ratings from shoppers. “This is one of my smartest purchases. It's easy to use, clean, and store,” one person wrote, adding that it cuts meat with ease. “I make homemade bread and this knife cuts it like butter,” another said.

Reviewers also note that it’s a breeze to cut thick or thin slices of a variety oof ingredients, plus others wrote it was easy to take apart for cleaning or storage.

Whether you want this Hamilton Beach Electric Carving Knife Set for elaborate holiday dinners, or you want to use it for your weekly bread loaves, it’ll surely help you save some precious time and energy. Don’t miss your chance to get it on sale for only $18 at Amazon.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: