You Can Officially Eat Häagen-Dazs for Breakfast Now

For decades, the name Häagen-Dazs has conjured up an air of fanciness when it comes to picking out a pint of ice cream. That's by design, as the Bronx-founded brand's international-sounding moniker was devised as a tip of the hat to Denmark (without actually meaning anything in Danish), and the frozen treat maker has marketed itself as a sophisticated product since its inception.

Now, the General Mills-owned brand is lending that name to a new line of ice cream-inspired treats hitting the yogurt aisle. But don't even think about calling it "yogurt." Instead, get ready to try a spoonful of Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème.

An announcement from General Mills states that while these "dairy snacks" are indeed fermented like many of their neighbors in the refrigerated section, the process for Cultured Crème takes "up to five times longer than traditional yogurt to create a thick, creamy texture reminiscent of ice cream." Additionally, the blend of dairy cultures used is said to avoid the tang of yogurt, offering a smoother, creamier eating experience. And keeping with Häagen-Dazs premium appeal, the new products are made with fresh milk and cream and real fruit, and don't contain any colors from artificial sources or any artificial flavors.



As for those flavors, the new Cultured Crème products come in six varities, as described below by Häagen-Dazs:

Vanilla Bean: Bourbon vanilla beans sourced from Madagascar elevate this classic flavor.



Bourbon vanilla beans sourced from Madagascar elevate this classic flavor. Strawberry: This flavor is made with handpicked strawberries grown in only two places globally.



This flavor is made with handpicked strawberries grown in only two places globally. Coffee : Made with Colombian cold brew coffee, this offering will add to your morning routine.



: Made with Colombian cold brew coffee, this offering will add to your morning routine. Lemon: Nothing says summer like the refreshing taste of citrus, and this variety is made with both lemon pulp and zest.



Nothing says summer like the refreshing taste of citrus, and this variety is made with both lemon pulp and zest. Blueberry: This dairy treat has plump, whole, wild blueberries.



This dairy treat has plump, whole, wild blueberries. Black Cherry: Sun-ripened Pacific Northwest cherries add the perfect tartness to this smooth snack, truly the cherry on top to the Cultured Crème product offerings.

Cups of Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème "dairy snacks" are available at grocery stores nationwide beginning this month and retail for $1.99 each.

Because it isn't technically yogurt, we won't suggest you swap these decadent-sounding snacks with your usual breakfast routine — but we won't stop you, either.