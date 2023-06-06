McDonald's Is Finally Giving Grimace His Own Shake (It's Purple, of Course)

Celebrate everyone's favorite fast food blob this month with the Grimace Birthday Meal.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on June 6, 2023

To a certain generation, Grimace has been a McDonald's mainstay for the better part of our lives — or at least for the better part of our childhoods. But when was the last time you thought about Grimace? About his wants? His needs? His feelings? Or even thought about wishing him a happy birthday?

Well, don't let all that Grimace-induced guilt get the better of you, because McDonald's is giving you a chance to make up for it this month by celebrating the odd purple blob's birthday in a big way.

Starting June 12, there will be multiple ways to show Grimace some love, including an online video game and new Grimace merch available at goldenarchesunlimited.com, including pins, t-shirts, socks, and a pool float. And, in lieu of gifts, Grimace would rather you head to McDonald's Instagram story between June 13 and 14 to share a birthday pic of your own via the "add yours" sticker. For every addition, McDonald's will donate $5 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (up to $200K).

But the crown jewel of these Grimace-related festivities would have to be a new, purple Grimace shake that's "inspired by Grimace's iconic color and sweetness." The colorful drink features McDonald's vanilla soft serve base and "berry flavors." (Previously, the only Grimace kin to claim their own shake was green Uncle O'Grimacey, who was a big fan of the Shamrock Shake.)

The Grimace Birthday Shake can be ordered as part of the Grimace Meal, which includes the shake, fries, and your choice of 10-piece McNuggets or a Big Mac. (A McDonald's source tells me locations may be able to accommodate an à la carte shake order as well.) Purple shakes will be available beginning June 12 at participating restaurants while supplies last.

OK, but what is Grimace, exactly? A variety of explanations have been given by various McDonald's-associated sources. According to one explanation, he's a giant taste bud. Yet others provided by McDonald's over the years is that he's "the embodiment of a milkshake" or "the child in all of us." Or, they've admitted, possibly a taste bud. Adding further confusion to the fire is that Grimace is apparently a species — there are other relatives and fellow blobs living on Grimace Island — so Grimace being named Grimace is sort of like a person being named "Human." Oh, and the first time he appeared in a commercial, he was evil and had four arms.

The point is, with all this speculative-bordering-on-shaming body analysis, if anyone deserves to have a happy birthday, it's Grimace.

