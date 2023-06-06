Grillo's Pickles Are Now a Hard Seltzer Flavor

The brand has teamed with Two Robbers for a craft, alcoholic beverage that tastes like pickles.

By
Sabrina Medora
Published on June 6, 2023
If you’re one of those people that guzzles pickle brine after the spears or chips are devoured, Grillo’s Pickles feels you. Their 100-year-old signature brine recipe — a tangy concoction with notes of dill, garlic, vinegar, and sea salt — will be available for a limited time in the alcoholic beverage aisle as a hard seltzer.

Each batch of the 5.2 percent ABV hard seltzer is made with over 20 gallons of Grillo’s Pickles original brine, promising a crisp and flavor-packed punch. “People save our brine to drink and reuse long after they’ve finished their pickles,” says Eddie Andre, Vice President of Brand at Grillo’s Pickles. “I’m excited to bring our signature brine to customers as a ready to drink beverage with a twist.”

The seltzer is a collaboration between Grillo’s Pickles and Two Robbers Seltzer Co., the latter's first. “To partner with them for our first-ever collaboration made perfect sense,” describes Two Robbers co-founder, Vikram Nayar. Both brands have prided themselves on no artificial preservatives, fresh ingredients, and a quirky sense of creativity, quickly amassing cult followings for their products.

However, this isn’t Grillo’s first foray into the beverage industry. In 2018, the pickle purveyors joined forces with Down the Road Beer Co. to create “Sam-Sam The Pickle Man,” a spicy American kettle sour with dill brine. In 2022, Grillo’s released another limited edition, this time with Lord Hobo Brewing in honor of National Pickle Day. 2022 also saw the release of limited edition Lick’s Pickle Ice Cream from J.P. Licks, using Grillo’s pickle fragments. (And, it should be noted, there are other pickle hard seltzers on the market as well, though perhaps with a little less name recognition.)

Like all of Grillo’s past collaborations, Grillo’s pickle hard seltzer is available this summer for a limited time only. Launching Friday, June 8, pickle enthusiasts can find the seltzer at Acme, Giant, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Weis, and other independent retailers for $11.99. Given pickles' popularity, we’d say get yours fast — this collab is sure to be a big dill.

