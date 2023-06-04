Grill Owners Say This Heavy-Duty Brush Cleans Stuck-On Food in ‘2 Minutes Flat,’ and It’s Now $16

On a warm summer evening, you’re probably eager to pull the grill out of the garage and start cooking right away. The problem is, grills require regular maintenance. The grates need to be scrubbed of grease and caked-on scraps of meat and vegetables that inevitably get left behind — or else they burn or, if you let enough gunk build up, even prevent your food from fully cooking.

Cleaning your grill is not the most exciting activity, but there’s a tool that makes it much less time consuming: The wire and stainless steel Grillart grill brush. It’s an essential for summer grilling, and you can grab it for just $16 at Amazon right now.

Amazon

To buy: Grillart grill brush, $16 with coupon (originally $30) at amazon.com

To determine the best grill brushes out there, we spoke with two chefs, Maxcel Hardy and Bradon Rice. The Grillart was their pick for the best overall grill brush, writing that it speeds the cleaning process and that the scraper blade fits the contours of almost any grill grate. They also praised its durability thanks to the woven wire design, which they say increases the life and efficiency of the brush, as well as minimizes bristle loss.

This grill brush has a unique 3-in-1 feature: It has three wire scrubbers which work in concert to clean grease and burned food from the grill, while the stainless steel scraper on top works to remove any leftover caked-on debris. These features help get your grill as clean as possible every time, which will lengthen its lifespan and improve the flavor of whatever you’re grilling.

To use it, simply heat the grill up to 400°F and dip the grill brush in water (steam helps soften gunk). The extra-long 18-inch handle ensures that your fingers never come in contact with the hot grill.

More than 10,900 shoppers agree that this grill brush makes the cleaning process nearly effortless. One shopper who was dealing with stuck-on “week-old BBQ rib juice,” wrote that in “Two minutes flat, my grill was clean as new and ready to rock again.”

Another reviewer called the brush a “beast,” writing that it “could scrape 100 barbecues and would still look new.”

If you’re looking for a grill brush that will not only take almost all effort out of cleaning your grill, but will last for many summers to come, the Grillart grill brush is for you. And now that it’s just $16, there’s never been a better time to buy one.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.

