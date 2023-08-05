This Grill Brush That 'Vaporizes' Stuck-On Food Is 'Safer' and More 'Effective' Than Bristle Brushes

While grilling produces amazing flavors, it also makes quite the mess. You can scrub burnt-on steak or chicken with a scouring pad or use a grill brush that has metal bristles. But did you know that certain grill brushes can leave pieces of themselves behind that can show up in your food next time you grill?

A better option is a tool that has no bristles at all. And amazingly, we found one that shoppers say is a breeze to clean with. Even better, right now it’s 20% off at Amazon.

Grill Rescue BBQ Grill Brush

Amazon

The Grill Rescue barbeque grill brush can be used on any kind of grill, even pellet or flat tops. The brush heads are made from a heat-retardant foam with a high-temperature kevlar layer wrapped around it. This grill brush is completely bristle-free, meaning there is zero chance of bristles being left behind.

It’s so easy to use this brush, too. All you have to do is heat the grill to 400°F, then turn it off. Immerse the head part of the grill brush in water and then wipe the grill grates clean. You are effectively using steam to clean your grill. Plus, the grill heads are easy to clean themselves, too. Just put them in the dishwasher or even the washing machine.

This grill brush has earned over 2,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for being bristle-free and how well it cleans the grime off the grill. One reviewer wrote, “The steam just vaporizes left on pieces of meat and fat,” adding that this brush “cleaned the grill plates extremely well.” While a second customer writes, “It’s easy and effective without the threat of bristles ending up in your food.”

A third shopper added, “It just steam cleans my grill with little effort,” and says that it “cuts through grease and bits in a better and safer way than the traditional wire grill brush.”

Imagine enjoying grilled food without finding those little pieces of wire stuck to them. It’s doable with this bristle-free grill brush on sale for just $40 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

