These Grilling Gloves Are Like Having ‘Heat-Proof Hands with Extra Grip’—and They’re Nearly 25% Off at Amazon

You won’t believe how heat resistant these gloves actually are.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Published on June 17, 2023

Cooking at high heat yields some incredible dishes, from tender and juicy grilled steaks to hamburgers and even bacon (and bacon hamburgers). But, needless to say, it comes with its risks, namely burning your hands if they aren’t properly protected. And most people are working with the same oven mit or flimsy pot holders they’ve been using for years. It’s time for an upgrade. 

These editor-approved heat resistant gloves are the perfect replacement. Ideal not just for people who frequently grill, but for anyone who cooks with cast iron frequently, right now they’re nearly 25% off at Amazon

Grill Heat Aid Extreme 932Â°F Heat Resistant - Light-Weight, Flexible

Amazon

To buy: Grill Heat Aid Heat Resistant Gloves, $38 (originally $50) at amazon.com

We included these gloves on our list of the best oven mitts because they hold up great at high temperatures and allow for more dexterity than the typical oven mitt. According to the brand, these gloves can handle temperatures as high as 1472°F without burning the wearer, which makes them ideal for handling smokers, grills, ovens, and campfires. And they’re made from aramid fabric which is known for its durability, but feature silicone details around the hands for extra grip. 

Because the glove style has a greater range of movement, they can also be used to handle cast iron cookware. And they’re machine washable so those tough barbecue sauce stains don’t stand a chance. Importantly, you don’t even need to know what size you are: The brand notes that one-size-fits-all, so whether you have smaller hands or larger ones, these gloves will be sure to fit. 

Their outstanding agility is also for this reason that we named these gloves the best choice for barbecue. We found that they are adept at performing tasks that require a “sure grip” like handling potatoes and flipping hot dogs. We found that other oven mitts fall short because they are “cumbersome,” but “since these have individual fingers and silicone grips,” they act like “heat-proof hands with extra grip, giving you superior control.” Even if you use them every weekend, they won’t wear out. And accidental burns? Never again.

If you’re tired of braving scorching temperatures with an oven mitt, try these heat resistant gloves instead. Grab them now while they’re just $38 at Amazon. 

At the time of publishing the price was $38. 

