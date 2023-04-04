Grey Goose Just Launched a Ready-to-Drink Martini

All you need to decide now is if it's shaken or stirred.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on April 4, 2023
Grey Goose Classic Martini Cocktail
Photo:

Courtesy of Grey Goose

Grey Goose is making your evening martini experience a little easier. 

On Tuesday, the brand announced the launch of its new Grey Goose Classic Martini Cocktail. The ready-the-serve drink, the company shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine, is made with just three ingredients — Grey Goose vodka, dry French vermouth, and a dash of orange bitters. 

"There is a strong demand to enjoy martini cocktails at home, but because of its cultural iconography, many drinkers find the cocktail too mysterious or difficult to 'perfect' themselves. Similarly, we know home entertainers are often looking to serve martinis at their gatherings but find the batching process too fussy," Aleco Azqueta, the company's vice president of marketing, said. "We knew we had to bottle the perfect Grey Goose martini cocktail that guaranteed a smooth, well-balanced pour every time."  

Each bottle contains eight to ten servings, making it ideal for gatherings. All you need to do is shake or stir (depending on which side of the James Bond line you fall on), pour into a glass, and garnish with your choice accouterment. 

It's excellent timing for the brand: As Grey Goose noted in the statement, the martini is having a resurgence in pop culture. According to CGA by Nielsen IQ's data, in the last quarter of 2022, the martini replaced the Moscow Mule as the number two most-popular drink order, second only to margaritas. 

The new pre-made martini is available in retailers nationwide, and on GreyGoose.com, with a suggested retail price of $16.99 for 375ml bottles and $29.99 for 750ml sizes. Those looking to round out their bar kit can purchase the Grey Goose Classic Martini Cocktail Kit on GreyGoose.com, which comes with a 375ml Classic Martini Cocktail bottle and two branded martini cocktail glasses for $27.99.  

