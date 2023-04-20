Save Over $250 on GreenPan's Popular Nonstick Skillet Sets Thanks to a Massive Site-Wide Sale

Nonstick pans are a thankless piece of cookware — they're perfect for the stickiest of jobs, like cooking eggs or anything involving cheese. And one of the most popular nonstick cookware brands is GreenPan.

The brand, known for its nontoxic, nonstick skillets and cookware sets, has cooked up an Earth Day deal that's tough to beat. If you don't have nonstick pieces, or you simply want to add to your collection, now's the time to do it, since the entire site is 40% off with a code until April 25. Plus, the brand notes that it's partnering with EarthDay.org to plant a tree for every order they receive in April.

Score 16 of some of the brand’s bestselling pieces, from 10-inch skillets, to 13-piece cookware sets, and more, starting at just $11.

It’s tough to know exactly where to start when it comes to GreenPan’s different lines of cookware. One notable consistency between all of the brand's pans is that they’re all PFA-, PFOA-, lead-, and cadmium-free, which may be important to you if you like to avoid these materials in your cookware.



The brand's Reserve set has long been a bestseller. These pans are equally as durable as they are aesthetically pleasing. They come in different colors, their newest being wysteria, with gold handles. All of the Reserve pieces are made with a diamond-infused nonstick coating for durability, plus they’re oven safe up to 600℉.

To buy: GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $348 with code EARTH40 (originally $580) at greenpan.us

In the set, you’ll get an 8- and 11-inch fry pan, a 2- and 3-quart saucepan with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with a lid, plus a 5-quart stockpot with a lid.

Another shopper-loved line of cookware from the brand is Valencia. These are a bit more simple looking, with gray interiors and silver stainless-steel handles, plus they also have a diamond-infused nonstick coating. This line of pans is safe for all stovetops, including induction, which is a huge perk.

To buy: GreenPan Valencia Pro 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $99 with code SAVE55 (originally $220) at greenpan.us

Grab this three-piece fry pan set for versatility, since it comes with an 8-, 9.5-, and an 11-inch fry pan. While the EATH40 code will work on it with a discount, you can use SAVE55 for an even higher price-cut. It has raked up tons of five-star ratings on the website from shoppers, with one writing, “[These] pans are amazing, they cook evenly and clean up quickly. They are solid but lightweight. Great set!”

If you’re looking for just one trusty nonstick skillet to have for everything, the Valencia 10-inch option may be the right buy for you. It’s the perfect size for a variety of tasks, whether you’re making a few eggs or cooking more delicate cuts of fish.

To buy: GreenPan Valencia Pro 10-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan, $60 with code EARTH40 (originally $100) at greenpan.us

Among the classic fry pans, saute pans, sauce pots, and stock pots are grill pans, griddles, and other specialty shapes and sizes. If you’ve ever had your eye on them, now’s the perfect time to grab them, since they’re on sale.

This mini fry pan is on sale for just $11 right now — it’s the perfect little companion for classic nonstick uses, like cooking up fried eggs in the morning, or toasting nuts. It’s the brand’s standard ceramic nonstick, and can go into the oven up to 350℉.

To buy: GreenPan Mini 5-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan, $11 with code EARTH40 (originally $19) at greenpan.us

You can also grab items like this grill pan at a discount. According to the brand, the coating is its most advanced — it’s metal utensil safe, lasts longer, and heats up evenly with its heavy-gauged ceramic body.

It comes with ridges for getting those classic grill marks on foods, and prevents sticking. Use it on all stovetops or in the oven.

To buy: GreenPan GP5 Infinite8 11-Inch Nonstick Round Grill Pan, $96 with code EARTH40 (originally $160) at greenpan.us

Aside from the cookware itself, GreenPan also has its own collection of utensils and tools, like this five-piece set. Though a few of the lines the brand carries allows for metal utensils, you can cook stress-free with these silicone ones.

You’ll get a standard spatula, a rubber spatula, a slotted spoon, a skimmer, plus tongs, all for just $21 on sale.

To buy: GreenPan 5-Piece Utensil Set, $21 with code EARTH40 (originally $35) at greenpan.us

With the entire website at a discount, you surely don’t want to miss this sale. Shop even more products below, or check out the brand’s full collection, including appliances, bakeware, tools, and more all at a 40% discount while you still can.

To buy: GreenPan Platinum Silicone Tongs, $17 with code EARTH40 (originally $29) at greenpan.us

To buy: GreenPan Paris Pro 11-Inch Nonstick Square Grill Pan, $72 with code EARTH40 (originally $120) at greenpan.us

To buy: GreenPan Valencia Pro 11-Inch Nonstick Griddle, $78 with code EARTH40 (originally $130) at greenpan.us

To buy: GreenPan Valencia Pro Nonstick 2-Piece Saucepan Set with Lids, $108 with code EARTH40 (originally $180) at greenpan.us

To buy: GreenPan Valencia Pro 4.5-Quart Nonstick Saute Pan with Lid, $114 with code EARTH40 (originally $190) at greenpan.us

To buy: GreenPan Rio 5-Quart Nonstick Saute Pan with Lid, $36 with code EARTH40 (originally $60) at greenpan.us

To buy: GreenPan Venice Pro 3.5-Quart Nonstick Chef's Pan with Lid, $96 with code EARTH40 (originally $160) at greenpan.us

To buy: GreenPan Reserve 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $150 with code EARTH40 (originally $250) at greenpan.us

To buy: GreenPan Venice Pro Noir 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $174 with code EARTH40 (originally $290) at greenpan.us

To buy: GreenPan Valencia Pro 13-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $387 with code EARTH40 (originally $645) at greenpan.us