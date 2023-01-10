Don’t Wait — There Are Tons of Editor-Approved Nonstick Cookware Sets on Sale Right Now

We’re all on the hunt for hassle-free cooking, and one easy way to get there is a nifty piece of nonstick cookware. Known for their ability to make even the stickiest of foods glide right out, in addition to their low-effort cleanup, these pots and pans are an easy way to make cooking a breeze.

And luckily, one of Food & Wine’s favorite nonstick cookware brands, GreenPan, has tons of deals on sets and individual pieces on Amazon right now. Known for its thoughtful nontoxic coating, all of GreenPan’s pieces are PFA and PFOA free with a more affordable price tag. Most pieces are dishwasher-safe, though hand washing is recommended, and they’re oven-safe and multi-cooktop safe (aside from induction) for extra versatility too.

Snap up a 10-piece set, a 12-piece set, or even a 16-piece cookware set, or score a skillet or sauce pot on sale up to 34% off. These are some of the best deals we’ve seen on these pieces in years.

Amazon

Best GreenPan Individual Cookware Pieces Deals

If you’re not looking to grab a whole new set all at once, there are a few individual options from skillets to full on stock pots to shop. This 5-quart pot is at its lowest price in the last 30 days, and you can score it for 30% off right now. Since it’s part of the brand’s Lima collection, it’s made from hard anodized aluminum for durability. It’s scratch resistant, and has high heat-holding capability, meaning you can pop it into the oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with a glass lid that’s oven safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, plus two stainless steel handles to make draining water or maneuvering soups and stews easy.

You can also score a skillet, like the Rio 10-inch nonstick skillet, on sale for just $21. Its hefty aluminum base ensures even heating, plus its signature nonstick coating will make food glide right off. It’s perfect for making your morning scrambles, sautèeing vegetables and sides for dinner, or even searing and baking proteins, since it’s oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

For a skillet option with a lid, score the Rio 5-quart pan while it’s less than $40. Its high sides are ideal for cooking up anything like saucy pasta dishes with ease, plus you’ll get all the same benefits (plus a glass lid) as the trusty 10-inch skillet.

Amazon

Best GreenPan Cookware Set Deals

If you’re looking to completely upgrade your cookware with nontoxic options, or you’re looking to build a collection of nonstick from scratch, don’t overlook these great GreenPan deals on sets.

Score a simple 2-piece set, like these stackable skillets, for just $29. You’ll get two essential sizes: 10- and 12-inch that’ll become your everyday pans in no time. e The 10-inch is perfect for slightly smaller dishes, like vegetable sides or even frittatas, and the 12-inch skillet has enough room for searing off multiple portions of proteins.

They work on all stovetops, except induction, and are oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The body is made from hard anodized aluminum and then coated with ceramic to make it nonstick. According to the brand, they take up 30% less space compared to other pans on the market which means more storage space.

For a larger 10-piece set, you can’t go wrong with Greenpan’s SearSmart set. This ranked the highest in Food & Wine’s tests for the best nonstick cookware sets, thanks to how well the nonstick coating performed when cooking eggs, pilaf, and sauce.

Each pot and pan is oven safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, the highest tolerance of all the brands we tested. Our testers found that even though some of the heating wasn’t as consistent as other pieces, food always slid off easily and each pan had a nice weight and plenty of cooking space.

For an even bigger collection, you can also snap up a 16-piece set or a 12-piece set, while they’re still on sale.

But regardless of what you choose, these pans will surely find a place on your stovetop or oven in no time for easy cooking.