Pumpkin Spice Season is once again upon us. The cinnamon-scented sensation — which started with a spice blend and exploded when Starbucks unveiled its wildly popular pumpkin spice latte — has spurred some surprising combos, including pumpkin spice potato chips, Hefty trash bags, hummus, and Spam. And now, it’s coming to your vacation.

Those pining for even more pumpkin spice can book a splashy getaway at Great Wolf Lodge. The family-friendly chain of indoor waterparks is unveiling its new Pumpkin Spice Suites this season, taking the trend a step further with a first-of-its-kind, fully immersive fall experience.

As part of its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration, Great Wolf’s 20-plus properties around the country will be decked out in festive decor, with seasonal programming like costume parades and Halloween-themed crafts and storytimes. For the first time, though, guests can book a stay inside a cozy fall wonderland.

“Tapping into the cultural phenomenon surrounding pumpkin spice felt like an organic and natural fit for our lodges, allowing us to extend our Howl-O-Ween celebration into the guest suites,” Brooke Patterson, Great Wolf Lodge chief brand officer, says. “The Pumpkin Spice Suite is for those who truly love the fall season and all things pumpkin spice.”

NICK GLIMENAKIS

To bring the autumnal vision to life in five properties in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, and California, the company tapped interior designer and DIY expert Steffy Degreff, who delivered “a multi-sensory experience,” says Patterson, which will allow guests “to revel in all things pumpkin spice.”

Suites, which sleep four, come scented with fall fragrance and splashed in shades of orange and brown care of wall art, wreaths and faux florals, and more than 100 plush pumpkins. Degreff chose pieces “that embody the feeling of warmth, autumn and sipping a piping hot pumpkin spice coffee while leaf peeping,” she said in a statement.

The suites also come stocked with family-friendly games and include a daily delivery of pumpkin cream cheese frosted cinnamon buns. But maybe the best part? Booking one comes with a bottomless supply of pumpkin spice lattes.

Unlike PSL season, though, which can kick off long before the leaves turn, these suites aren’t trying to cut your summer short with seasonal creep. You can begin booking the Pumpkin Spice Suites, which start at $399 per night, starting on August 21 for stays from September 28 until October 31.