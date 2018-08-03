Watch Cakes Sing Christina Aguilera's 'Beautiful' in the Great British Bake Off's New Trailer

If you've never felt emotionally attached to a slightly wonky-looking dessert, that's about to change, thanks to the new Series Two trailer for The Great British Bake Off (also known as The Great British Baking Show on PBS and Netflix in the U.S.). The clip opens on a melancholy hedgehog (porcupine?) cake with a serious overbite, who mutters "don't look at me" before the camera pans to a soggy, forgotten crumpet singing the opening bars of Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful."

From there the ad becomes a baked good karaoke medley, with—in no particular order—a squished cupcake, a deflated popover, a burnt English muffin, and a real mess of a swan bread hitting those high notes.

Just try to look at that hedgehog-porcupine cake singing "now and then I get insecure" among all those Pinterest-perfect desserts without feeling a feeling. You can't. It's not possible. He's just doing his best!

But then—oh, thank god—the rest of the sweets on the dessert table (even the unicorn cake who, honestly, looks a little smug), rather than shun our friend, join him in the chorus. It's an emotional roller coaster!

While no official return date has been announced for The Great British Bake Off, Series One began in late August of 2017 (just like last year, the show will air on Channel 4, rather than its previous home, the BBC), so a similar 2018 start time doesn't seem too far-fetched.

PBS just started playing episodes from the third season of the show, which originally aired in the U.K. back in 2012, on June 22. So it's unclear when American audiences will be able to watch this upcoming season. In the meantime, if you've already seen every available episode on U.S. TV and Netflix and want to catch up with viewers across the pond, we suggest searching Great British Bake Off on YouTube and watching the results rise.