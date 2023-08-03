A $10 Million Gravy Boat Roller Coaster Is Coming to This Indiana Amusement Park

Look for it in the Stuffing Springs section of Holiday World.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023
A person pours gravy from a gravy boat
Photo:

Debbi Smirnoff / Getty Images

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, the almost-80-year-old theme park that bills itself as America’s first, does exactly what you’d expect: it celebrates the country’s biggest holidays by finding high-speed ways to give guests all sorts of thrills (and perhaps a slight bit nausea). There’s a Fourth of July section with a seven-story “Liberty Launch,” the Halloween section’s Raven roller coaster that flies at speeds over 50 miles per hour, and the Mayflower swinging ship in the Thanksgiving area.

The Indiana park also has plenty of kid-friendly and all-ages attractions — especially in the Christmas section — and it’s in the process of building a new 1,500-foot-long, 77-foot tall gravy-themed roller coaster. That’s not a joke: Holiday World just announced the impending arrival of “Good Gravy! America’s Graviest Coaster.” The roller coaster, which is expected to cost $10M to construct, will be the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving zone, and will be surrounded by the also under-construction Stuffing Springs area.

Riders on the family-friendly coaster will climb into cars that look like an oversized gravy boat, and they’ll be taken on a wild(-ish) ride to “make more gravy and save Thanksgiving dinner.” Along the way, the cars will speed through a can of cranberry jelly, and dodge oversized kitchen accessories and essential ingredients like a chicken timer, a rolling pin, and a big box of Ruth’s Stuffing. (That’s a shoutout to Ruth Siems, the inventor of Stove Top stuffing, who lived in nearby Evansville, Ind.)

“Since 1946, our family has been dedicated to being the best at family fun,” Leah Koch-Blumhardt, the fourth-generation owner of Holiday World, told Attractions Magazine. “We’re excited to add a coaster to our lineup that caters to the entire family, just like Thanksgiving dinner! The experience will be smooth and gentle enough for grandparents and younger children to enjoy, yet it’s still dynamic enough for the thrill seekers.”

Even though Good Gravy has a 38-inch-height requirement — making it acceptable for kids as young as three to ride — its Dutch manufacturer says that it will still be more exciting than the time your cousin forgot to take the turkey out of the freezer to thaw. “Good Gravy! is a coaster experience for everyone,” Ricardo Tonding Etges, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Vekoma Rides in the Americas region, told The Owensboro Times.

“We created a ‘family-thrill’ experience with a fantastic blend of elements, including two drops, exciting speed and maneuvers, and a stretched-out layout that interacts nicely with the ride area and guests. Visitors will love it.”

Holiday World and the new Good Gravy! Coaster will be open to visitors with season passes starting on May 4, 2024, and it will open to the general public on May 11, 2024. Before you ask, yes, you can get a full Thanksgiving meal at the park’s Plymouth Rock Cafe. A side of gravy is free.

