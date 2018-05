Traditionally made over an outdoor fire, paella doesn't get any better than this seafood version. The quick broth made here from shrimp shells adds a distinctly rich flavor, but you can substitute fish stock or three parts bottled clam juice diluted with one part water. After adding the broth, don't stir the paella again so a deliciously crisp bottom crust will form. It's important to have all the ingredients and two heavy-duty oven mitts ready grillside before you start.