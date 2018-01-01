Brown rice is a whole grain with a mild, nutty flavor, and is much more nutritious than white rice. We love to use it in salad, soup and risotto, but you can use brown rice as a substitute for white rice in just about any dish. This simple recipe combines brown rice, toasted almonds and parsley for a spin on pilaf that would be delicious alongside roasted chicken or salmon. If you’re looking for the ultimate veggie burger, try this cheesy brown rice version. Packed with poblano chiles, scallions and peas, these vegetarian patties will be a new favorite. Check out F&W’s guide to brown rice for these recipes and more.