Black forbidden rice was made for salads, with its pleasantly chewy texture and mild taste. It absorbs the flavors of the dressing, giving other ingredients a solid background and a chance to shine. The beauty of this dish is undeniable, and it would make a great addition to any holiday spread, with the striking colors of green edamame and crimson pomegranate seeds against the purplish hue of the rice. Shaved raw brussels sprouts bring seasonal freshness and crunch to this flavorful salad.