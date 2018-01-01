Black rice, which often turns dark purple once cooked, has a mild, nutty taste similar to brown rice. Also referred to as “forbidden rice,” it’s a great source of iron, vitamins and antioxidants. One of our favorite recipes showcasing black rice is this striking risotto, served with a golden butternut squash puree and creamy burrata—it’s a flavorful meal that tastes even better than it looks. You can use black rice anywhere you’d use white rice—as a simple side dish, in stir-fry and even in a rice pudding for dessert. Whether you want to expand your side dish repertoire or are looking for an impressive entrée, F&W’s guide to black rice has a recipe for every occasion.