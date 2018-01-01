This ancient grain has been cultivated for centuries and is a food staple for most of the world. Featured prominently in parts of China and South East Asia, this grains popularity has grown and is now commercially grown in parts of the US. With so many types of rice to choose from, there are endless amounts of delicious recipes to enjoy. Rice is cholesterol and gluten-free and rich in nutrients and is perfect for all lifestyles. Here is the ultimate guide to delicious dishes and preparation tips to make the best rice meals at home.