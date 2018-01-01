Oats can be turned into anything from cheesy risotto to a genius new meat substitute. Their subtle taste leaves room for a range of bolder flavors to dominate a dish. And you don't need to buy fancy versions to reap the benefits of this easy-to-use ingredient. “I’m obsessed with artisanal ingredients, but for baking, it’s hard to beat Quick Quaker Oats from the supermarket,” says Matt Lewis of Baked in Brooklyn, New York. “No one has ever come out with a luxury oat that works more beautifully.” Food & Wine helps you showcase this humble ingredient in a simple dish or elevate it when you want to cook something more extravagant.