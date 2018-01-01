Pearl millet is a major food source in eastern and southern Africa, and can thrive in areas with low soil fertility and high temperatures. It’s not widely used in the United States, but makes an excellent gluten-free substitute for oats; it’s also packed with protein and linked to healthy digestion. For a vitamin and flavor boost, try pearl millet in quinoa muffins, parsnip cake and vegetable salads. Prepare it like risotto with broccoli rabe and Parmesan cheese, or toss it with roasted butternut squash and tahini dressing for a hearty vegetarian dish.