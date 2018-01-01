Farro, buckwheat and quinoa are just a handful of the grains we like to add to savory salads. Whole grains are a great way to bulk up a simple green salad, and can even add protein and fiber. This eggplant and lentil salad gets tossed with bulgur, cucumber and tomato to become a very satisfying meal—if you’re not a vegetarian, you could add grilled chicken or shrimp to bulk it up even more, or serve the salad as a healthy side dish. If you’re less adventurous, try this superfood-packed version of a basic Caesar salad. With kale, farro, rye bread croutons and a tofu-based dressing, we don’t think this salad could get any healthier. Find these recipes and more in F&W’s guide to grain salads.