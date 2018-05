"The first time I tasted farro, it changed my life," says chef Melissa Kelly about this ancient grain that's rich in fiber, complex carbohydrates and magnesium. With its pleasant chewiness and nutty flavor, farro goes well in salads, soups and more. It can also be ground down into a flour to make breads and pastas that have an extra dose of whole grains. Use Food & Wine's guide to find meal ideas for every season and occasion.