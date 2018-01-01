Buckwheat
Buckwheat's earthy, bitter taste means it pairs well with rich foods, but it also means this ingredient hasn't quite caught on enough to overtake the popularity of oats, quinoa and other grain-like options. In fact, even though we tend to treat buckwheat like a grain—by grinding it into flour, turning it into noodles and adding it to salad—it's actually a seed. And, despite the name, it's not related to wheat at all, so you can rest easy knowing it's a suitable gluten-free alternative. Food & Wine helps you embrace buckwheat with recipes for pancakes, noodles salads, tarts and more.
See More