Buckwheat's earthy, bitter taste means it pairs well with rich foods, but it also means this ingredient hasn't quite caught on enough to overtake the popularity of oats, quinoa and other grain-like options. In fact, even though we tend to treat buckwheat like a grain—by grinding it into flour, turning it into noodles and adding it to salad—it's actually a seed. And, despite the name, it's not related to wheat at all, so you can rest easy knowing it's a suitable gluten-free alternative. Food & Wine helps you embrace buckwheat with recipes for pancakes, noodles salads, tarts and more.