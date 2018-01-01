Barley is one of the most popular grains in the world. You can find it everywhere from a Scottish porridge to a hearty soup in Saudi Arabia. On its own, this grain can seem a bit boring, but because it serves as a blank canvas for so many international flavors, barley has tons of potential in the kitchen. Chef David Chang likes to make a pearl barley porridge that would blow any ordinary breakfast away. He simmers the barley with kombu, cider, broth and soy sauce before topping it with a runny poached egg. Whether you're cooking breakfast or adding barley to a delicious salad, Food & Wine has all the recipes you need.