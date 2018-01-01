Amaranth is a great alternative for gluten-free eaters. You can use this supertiny seed (yes, it's not actually a grain) to make amazing polenta, filling breakfast porridge, easy pudding and healthy granola. Plus, it's really good for you too. Amaranth is an excellent source of protein (listen up, meat-free cooks) and adds dietary fiber and minerals to your diet. Whether you've been cooking with this fun ingredient for years or want to start now, turn to Food & Wine's guide to get the greatest recipes and cooking techniques to try out this week.