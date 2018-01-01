There always seems to be a grain of the moment. One day quinoa was hardly used outside of South America and the next it was on every menu and in every grocery store across the US. Now that quinoa has introduced America to options beyond just wheat and corn, it’s time to explore what the world of grains has to offer. Choices like teff, millet or kamut are quickly becoming better known in the culinary world. F&W’s guide offers delicious recipes to help you cook with these often overlooked ingredients, plus expert tips to help you avoid common mistakes.