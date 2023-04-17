This Air Fryer Is a 'Kitchen Workhorse'—and It's 50% Off Right Now

Grab it for $48.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

GoWISE USA Ming's Mark GW22621 Electric Air Fryer,
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

The air fryer craze is showing no signs of slowing down. People love this countertop appliance because it works faster than an oven to cook and heat up food, and it doesn’t need oil to produce crispy tater tots, roasted cauliflower, and many other snacks. It’s a do-it-all-appliance. 

If you haven't taken the leap and purchased an air fryer for yourself yet, now is a good time. This Gowise air fryer with a 3.5-liter capacity and a touch screen is 50% off right now, lowering the price to just $48 — an amazing deal on an air fryer, which can sometimes be priced at as much as $200, and this model’s lowest price in the last month. 

GoWISE USA Ming's Mark GW22621 Electric Air Fryer

Amazon

To buy: Gowise Electric Air Fryer, $48 (originally $96) at amazon.com

One of the biggest reasons people are so obsessed with air fryers is their versatility.  One of these things can even fully cook a frozen chicken breast and salmon filet, or bake a whole russet potato, in the basket. And the Gowise air fryer is no different, performing all the functions of similar, more expensive, appliances. 

This air fryer features a touch screen if users want to manually program their own cook time, but there are also seven different easy-to-use settings for chicken, fish, shrimp, chips, and more. Thanks to the rapid circulation of hot air within the small space of the basket, cook time is never longer than 30 minutes. And, an alarm lets you know when your food is done.

Measuring 8- by 9- by 12-inches, this model saves counter space, but its small size doesn’t mean it's not powerful. The adjustable temperature controls let users cook food up to 400°F. An accompanying recipe book shows users how to roast, grill, and even bake with their air fryer. When it’s time to clean up, simply wipe out the basket with warm water and soap — stuck on food requires a quick 10-minute soak before it can be cleaned off with a sponge. 

The Gowise air fryer has earned more than 3,100 perfect ratings on Amazon thanks to the fact that it cooks quickly and its durability.  One reviewer who hesitated to buy an air fryer is happy they finally gave in. “It quickly gained its rightful place as our kitchen workhorse,” they wrote, adding, “We love to cook and hate to heat the kitchen in the Texas summer — this is a godsend.”

Another shopper who purchased an air fryer in an effort to cook healthier meals wrote, “I use this incredible product at least three times a week,” adding that they have never struggled to use the control panel. “Fries, chicken, and fish all came out perfectly,” they wrote. 

There’s no need to doubt your intuition. An air fryer is a practical, fun to use appliance that won’t just gather dust on your counter. And with 50% off this compact air fryer, now is the perfect to grab yours. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $48.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set Tout
This ‘Perfectly Sized’ Staub Baking Dish Set Is 54% Off at Nordstrom—but Not for Long
Proflowers Sweet Savory V-Day Gift Sets tout
These Valentine’s Day Gift Sets Include Heart-Shaped Charcuterie Boards—and They’re on Sale with Our Code
Food Huggers Avocado Huggers Tout
15 Clever Food-Saving Kitchen Finds Guaranteed to Keep Produce Fresh for Days and Days
Related Articles
Best Appliances for Small Kitchens
The 12 Best Appliances for Small Kitchens, According to Professional Organizers
Small Kitchen Products
Amazon Just Added Tons of Small Kitchen Products to Make Your Mornings Smoother—Starting at $25
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10q
What Is An Air Fryer? Here’s How This Kitchen Workhorse Really Works
Small Air Fryers
The 6 Best Small Air Fryers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best air fryer: instant vortex plus 6-quart air fryer
The 7 Best Air Fryers of 2023, According to Our Tests
Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven Tout
This Compact Breville Toaster Oven Is a Space-Saving Favorite, and It’s Almost 40% Off Right Now
Olive Oil Mister mess free kitchen tout
This $11 Olive Oil Mister Prevents Kitchen Messes and Evenly Coats Food, According to Thousands of Shoppers
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Kitchen Outlet Deals Tout
11 of the Best Deals from Amazon’s Kitchen Outlet, with Steep Discounts Up to 65% Off
Best Large Capacity Air Fryers
The 6 Best Large Capacity Air Fryers, Tested and Reviewed
Home Soft Good One-Off: Comfortable kitchen Mat TOUT
This Comfortable and Easy-to-Clean Kitchen Mat Is Almost 75% Off at Amazon Right Now
Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens
The 6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Swedish Dishcloths Tout
These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths Are ‘Kitchen Workhorses,’ and They’re Just Over $1 Apiece Right Now
TaoTronics Air Fryer
How to Use an Air Fryer For Crispy, Golden Results Every Time
Best Convection Ovens
The 7 Best Convection Ovens of 2023
Breville The Sear and Press Countertop Electric Grill
The Best Panini Presses for Sandwiches, Grilling, and More, According to Our Tests
Best Microwaves
We Tested the Best Microwaves—These Are Our Top Picks