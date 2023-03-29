These Durable Cutting Boards Have Over 19,300 Five-Star Ratings, and a 3-Piece Set Is 45% Off

Get them for just $22.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3 Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

Every home cook likely owns a cutting board, but do all of them really appreciate it? This hardworking kitchen tool is subject to all sorts of cuts and scratches from knives, and yet it keeps on going. That’s why your cutting board needs to be durable — and stocking multiple sizes in your kitchen is essential, too.

Whether you’re chopping up a handful of strawberries or seasoning a cut of meat, you need both large and small cutting boards. This Gorilla Grips set of three with 19,300 five-star ratings on Amazon has everything you could ever want in a cutting board, and it’s 45% off right now. 

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

Amazon

To buy: Gorilla Grips Set of 3 Kitchen Cutting Boards, $22 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Here’s what you’ll love about them: The slip-resistant rubber border prevents the cutting boards from sliding around when you’re chopping produce. The deeply grooved surface catches drips to minimize messes from juicy pieces of meat or fruit. And the durable material is tough enough that it won’t crack or splinter after repeated use. These cutting boards are also reversible, so you can chop on either side. 

Another important feature of these cutting boards is that they’re dishwasher-safe. If you use them to season raw steaks and chicken breasts, or to cut pork loin into cubes before cooking it, the surface needs to be cleaned thoroughly to remove bacteria. With these, you can skip the elbow grease and throw them in the dishwasher to make sure they’re completely sanitized. 

This is where the importance of owning multiple sizes of cutting boards comes into play. The smallest size that measures 16 inches by 11.2 inches can be used to slice up smaller fruits like oranges, strawberries, and kiwi. The two larger sizes — 16 inches by 11.2 inches and 13.8 inches by 9.6 inches — are better for chopping longer vegetables like carrots and celery, and seasoning, cutting up, and applying marinades to meat. 

These cutting boards have earned tons of praise thanks to their versatility and durability. “The three sizes are very smart, and great for cutting different items for one meal or if you just need a small board for a small job. They're very easy to clean, I pop them right into the dishwasher and they come out smelling fresh,” wrote one reviewer

Another shopper who appreciated the heavy-duty material wrote, “These are hard enough that the knives don't shred the surface, yet the material does not dull the knives.”

If you need to stock up on easy-to-clean cutting boards that will last for years, this set of three will get the job done. And at just $22, now is the perfect time to snap them up. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $22.  

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Professional Clad Stainless Steel TITUMÂ® Nonstick Skillets Tout
The Nonstick Skillet That Pros Call ‘the Cadillac of Pans’ Is on Rare Sale Right Now
Ina Garten and an image of some of her mail-order desserts
You Can Now Order Ina Garten's Desserts Straight to Your Home
NutriBullet Go
Nutribullet Just Launched a Cordless Blender That's Half the Price of the Original
Related Articles
Best Color-Coded Cutting Boards
The 5 Best Color-Coded Cutting Boards of 2023
The 6 Best Cutting Boards of 2022
The 6 Best Cutting Boards of 2023
cutting boards
The 7 Best Carving Boards of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Knife Sets
The 7 Best Knife Sets for 2023, According to Our Tests
The 50 Best White Elephants Under $50 for 2022
The 50 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $50 for 2022
Most Mistreated Tools in Your Kitchen
The 12 Most Mistreated Tools in Your Kitchen
Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set
Stock Up on Rubbermaid's Popular Food Storage Containers While They’re Still on Sale
Perfect Kitchen Gifts for New Homeowners
The Best Kitchen Gifts for New Homeowners
Best Salad Choppers for 2023
The 7 Best Salad Choppers for Lettuce and Herbs
KitchenAid Tools Roundup Tout
These 6 KitchenAid Utensils Are All Marked Down Under $14 at Amazon Right Now
Saves on Faves: spring organization/containers sale tout
These 19 Kitchen Organizers and Containers Have Our Seal of Approval—and Prices Start at Just $7
YouCopia FreezeUp Freezer Food Block Maker, 2 Cup, 2-Pack
This 5-Piece Mixing Bowl Set Has a Space-Saving Design, and It's Just $16 Right Now
Juicer
We Tested the Best Cold Press and Citrus Juicers For Squeezing Every Drop
Hudson Essentials Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set
These Bestselling Measuring Cups Have a Classic-Yet-Clever Design, and They’re 50% Off Right Now
Cuisinart C77WTR-15P Classic Forged Triple Rivet, 15-Piece Knife Set
Over 1,000 Shoppers Bought This Cuisinart Knife Set This Week Alone, and It's on Sale
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Kitchen Outlet Deals Tout
11 of the Best Deals from Amazon’s Kitchen Outlet, with Steep Discounts Up to 65% Off