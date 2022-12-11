These Are the Most Popular Cooking Appliances to Gift This Holiday Season, According to Google

There are tons of inventive kitchen tools and gadgets in this vast market, and it’s always interesting to see what products people gravitate to, especially when it comes to presents for the holidays. And thankfully, Google has done just that for us, making your holiday shopping a bit easier.

The Holiday 100 list ranks Google’s best gift ideas based on the most-common searches people in the world have made in 2022.And though the items included span across every category, there was a clear theme that food lovers have been obsessing over: cooking appliances.

From air fryers, to rice cookers, mini waffle irons, and toaster ovens — the world has loved the addition of these helpful, time saving tools for each and every meal of the day.

We combed through the top 100 items to pick out the most wished-for appliances, to streamline your holiday gifting this year, or help you pick out a few useful additions to your kitchen. And just because the items are popular doesn’t mean they have to be expensive. Shop six of the most-searched for kitchen appliances of 2022 below, starting at just $10.

Google’s Holiday 100 Most-Searched for Cooking Appliances of 2022

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

To buy: $10 (originally $13) at amazon.com

Since mini waffle irons took flight this year on social media apps like TikTok, it’s no surprise they ended up on this list. According to Google, search interest rose 250% for these small-but-mighty gadgets this year. This version from Dash is a tested Food & Wine-favorite because of its small size. You’ll get cute 4-inch waffles that are perfect for a simple everyday breakfast — whether plain or even used as buns. Though the waffle maker only yields one waffle at a time, it heats up fast, is nonstick, and cooks waffles in under five minutes. Plus, the maker comes in tons of different shapes and colors.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer

To buy: $98 (originally $160) at amazon.com

This is what feels like the era of the air fryer, and rightfully so. They get ingredients warm and crispy in minutes, with minimal cleanup and far less effort than frying on the stove or using the oven. Though they’ve been popular for what feels like years, Google notes that searches for these nifty appliances are “at an all-time high” this year. And, right now, you can get this Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart — one of our Food & Wine favorites, and our best value buy — for 39% off. It’s the perfect middle-of-the-road option. This air fryer does all of the things you need it to, like broiling, roasting, and reheating, without the hefty price tag of its counterparts.

Dash Mini Rice Cooker

To buy: $25 at amazon.com

Rice on the stovetop is hard to nail, so having a dedicated appliance that’ll not just cook it properly, but will also save you time, feels like a no-brainer. And, for those of us who vow to cook more every new year, it’s no secret to Google — rice cooker interest peaks each January, according to its data. This nifty mini cooker from Dash is the perfect little addition to your kitchen if you just want to cook a few cups at a time. It comes with a nonstick removable pot insert, measuring cup, rice paddle, and a warming function. And thanks to the eight colors available, you can get the one that suits whatever style you prefer, too.

Ooni Koda 12-Gas Pizza Oven

To buy: $399 at amazon.com

When you ask people what their favorite foods are, pizza is undoubtedly in the mix. Now that we’re in the era of experimenting at home more often, why not take advantage of the many at-home-pizza ovens on the market. With an 80% surge in search interest this past year, why not snap up this Food & Wine tried-and-tested favorite from Oonie. It made it on our ranked list for best value option, since it makes the golden, puffed up pizza rounds we crave at a more affordable price. This gas-powered option is easy to assemble, and can churn out a fresh bubbly pie in just 60 seconds.

Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven

To buy: $190 (originally $230) at amazon.com

Though this isn’t a new appliance by any means, search interest still peaks every year around November and December, according to Google. Maybe it’s because we’re busier this time of year and want a speedy and versatile appliance to turn to, or our leftover game is pretty strong. It’s also possible we just love a good ol’ toaster oven — either way, this option from Breville is your compact best friend. It ranked in our tested favorites this year, too. Testers loved it for its easy-to-use design. Once you take it out of the box, it’s ready to go. Plus, it doesn’t take up too much space, and can toast anything from bagels to bread, bake up treats like cookies, broil sandwiches and sides, cook-up a pizza, roast ingredients, and reheat any of your leftovers.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

To buy: $195 at amazon.com

Kettles can do a lot, especially when it comes to cozy winter days. Think teas, coffee, ramen, and oatmeal — it’s a must-have for all kitchens alike, especially an electric version. Shoppers agree every December, and Google noticed search volume goes up this time each year, including searches for pour-over versions. This Fellow kettle makes for the perfect buy for any tea or pour-over aficionados. It’s Food & Wine’s favorite gooseneck option, and since the brand started with the intent on improving people's coffee experiences, it’s the optimal choice for pour-over coffee and loose-leaf tea. Plus, it’s got the most precise temperatures we’ve tested and reads in Celsius or Fahrenheit.