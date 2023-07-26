A Dutch oven is a crucial piece of kitchen equipment no matter what level of cook you are. While many different models on the market vary in size, quality, and design, a new one recently caught our attention. Goldilocks, a Brooklyn-based brand, debuted a 6-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven in January. Known for steel cookware and knives, this was their first foray into cast iron cookware. Eager to test it out, Goldilocks founder Minsuk Kim sent me a Dutch oven a few months ago this past April. I am happy to report it is still in rotation.

Goldilocks prides itself on its price points and construction. The 6-quart Dutch oven is coated inside and out with chip-resistant enamel, and Goldilocks says it helps prevent rust and keeps food from sticking from the cream-colored interior. The Dutch oven is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and induction cooking ready. This is Goldilocks' only enameled product, and so far, it comes in red or green colors.

Since the Dutch oven feels lighter — but still substantial — I reach for it more often than I thought. It's wide with shorter sides, so you can quickly brown or reduce liquids. Its size makes it a kitchen tool of many talents that can braise, stew, stir fry, deep fry, or even bake bread. While it only comes in one size, the 6-quart capacity is suitable for various projects. It's not too big or too small, meaning I can use it for almost everything, and I have been using it almost daily.

Food & Wine / Jennifer Zyman

The loop handles are over 50% larger than handles on competitors' Dutch ovens, so you can even grab them comfortably with oven mitts. Since I use my Dutch oven at high temperatures, I love the stainless steel knob and how easily my fingers slide underneath when grabbing it. After using this for over a month, I haven't noticed any damage, chipping, or marks save some staining from midnight black beans from Rancho Gordo. Aside from that snafu, I didn’t see a difference in how this cooks dishes versus my pricier Dutch ovens.

If a Le Creuset or Staub Dutch oven is outside the budget for yourself or whomever you're gifting this to, $85 is an excellent price for a bright red enameled Dutch oven that is versatile from stovetop to oven but also easy to use. Shipping is also free within the US, and they even pay for return shipping. I also love that the Dutch oven has a lifetime warranty, meaning Goldilocks stands by its products.

Food & Wine / Jennifer Zyman

I live in a household where other people, including kids and a spouse, help with the dishes. They don’t always do the best job, and I have had to toss — sob — a Le Creuset in the past. What I like about the Goldilocks is that it is a workhouse, but I don't worry about ruining it as much as my fancier Dutch ovens. It still looks gorgeous but is just as durable for a third of the price, making it an excellent buy for a quality, beautiful Dutch oven under $100. After a few months of using it, I still choose it over my Le Creuset and have even swapped them out in the pantry. If you ask me, it’s a definite buy.