Check Your Flour: Gold Medal Bags Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella

Certain bleached and unbleached all purpose flour products in 2-, 5-, and 10-pound bags are affected.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Published on May 1, 2023
Bags of Gold Medal Flour All-Purpose
 JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock

General Mills has announced a voluntary recall of some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All-Purpose Flour, due to possible salmonella contamination. The potentially affected bags of flour were sold in two-pound, five-pound, and 10-pound bags, and all of them are marked with a “Better if Used By” date of March 27, 2024 or March 28, 2024. 

According to a notice posted on the General Mills website, the specific products that have been recalled include:

  • Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour with the Package UPC 000-16000-19610
  • Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour with the UPC 000-16000-19580
  • Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour with the UPC 000-16000-10710
  • Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour with the UPC 000-16000-10610.

No other bags of Gold Medal Flour have been included in this recall.

“Food safety is our top priority, and we are voluntarily recalling these specific lots of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour,” a General Mills spokesperson told USA Today in a statement.

Anyone who has recently purchased Gold Medal-brand flour is encouraged to look in their pantries or cabinets, and to check the UPC and “Best if Used By” dates on any bags of flour they have on-hand. If you have one of the potentially affected UPCs, General Mills requests that you discard it. (If you have purchased and disposed of the recalled products, you may reach out to General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.)

Additionally, the company says that at-home bakers should not eat any raw products that have been made with flour (and yes, that would include raw cookie dough). The Salmonella bacteria can be killed by the heat from baking, boiling, frying, or sauteing any flour-containing foods before consuming them. Additionally, it is advised that any cooking surfaces, worktops, or kitchen utensils that have come in contact with uncooked flour or raw dough should be thoroughly cleaned. 

Last week, Michigan-based Lipari Foods issued a voluntary recall of its ground cumin, due to the potential for salmonella contamination. The product included in that recall was sold in a six-ounce plastic tub with a white label reading “Ground Cumin,” “Product of India," and “Distributed by Lipari Foods.” Those containers would also be marked with the lot number 220914601, the UPC code 094776212620, and an expiration date of 09/2024.

