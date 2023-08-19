This Japanese-Made Knife That Cut Tomatoes Into Paper-Thin Slices in Our Tests Is Over Half Off at Amazon

It aced the test for crushing and mincing garlic, too.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

A Global Knife on a cutting board with two onions and a pile of diced onions.
Photo:

Food & Wine / Dera Burreson

A chef’s knife is one of the most essential knives in any kitchen. It expertly executes a wide variety of kitchen tasks, including cutting, slicing, chopping, and crushing. That’s why it’s imperative to choose one that is sharp, well-balanced, and comfortable to hold for hours of prep work.

Lucky for you, we’ve spent hours testing over 20 chef’s knives to find the best of the best. While we chopped onions, sliced tomatoes, and cubed butternut squash, we also evaluated blade sharpness, balance, weight, grip, and cleaning difficulty. Global’s Japanese knife earned the title of the best lightweight chef’s knife, and we’re delighted to see that right now, it’s on sale for over 50% off at Amazon.

Global 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

Amazon Global 8" Chef's Knife

Amazon

The Global 8-inch chef’s knife is handcrafted from high-carbon stainless steel and has a few unique design features. Unlike other knives on the market, this one is made from a single piece of metal; without rivets or wood pieces on the handle, you can expect this to be a longer-lasting and well-balanced knife. Its sleek and ergonomic handle also has a textured dimpled design for easier gripping and is hollow and filled with sand for balance.

This chef’s knife is a mere 7.8 ounces (that’s less than ½ a pound) and features a razor-sharp edge that Global is known for. Both sides of the blade’s edge are sharpened, producing a thin acute angle that stays sharper for longer. The brand recommends hand-washing these only and using a diamond steel or ceramic sharpener if the blade needs sharpening.

The Global brand is high on our list of favorites for knives and is also featured in our best high-end knife sets guide and our best bread knives guide. We were particularly impressed by how well this chef’s knife felt in our hands, describing it as feeling “sleek and ergonomic” and “perfectly balanced from heel to tip.” 

This knife aced our tomato-slicing test, showing off its ability to make paper-thin cuts, and it easily chopped and minced garlic too. After using this knife, we found that it was a simple task to clean it, although we did notice after we cut some ingredients some spots stubbornly remained that did not come off.

When it came to cubing the butternut squash, it was able to cut through the tough, dense skin; however, we think a heavier knife might be a better option when slicing these types of ingredients.

A good chef’s knife is vital to have on hand in the kitchen, so don’t miss picking up one of our top picks, Global’s 8-inch chef’s knife, on sale right now for $73 at Amazon.

More Food & Wine Faves to Shop on Sale

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven, 6 Quart

Amazon

Staub 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte

Amazon PD STAUB Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5.5-qt Round Cocotte

Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

Amazon

KitchenAid 7-Quart Pro Line Stand Mixer

KitchenAid KSM7586PCA 7-Quart Pro Line Stand Mixer Candy Apple Red

Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Handle Holder

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, 12-inch

Amazon

At the time of publishing the price was $73.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

14 Kitchen Essentials Iâm Telling My Sister to Buy for Her New Apartment
14 Kitchen Essentials I’m Telling My Sister to Buy for Her New Apartment
Freelance: Lived in Modern tout
For a Fresh, No-Fuss Take on Modern Kitchen Decor, Check Out This Secret Amazon Storefront
Target
Target Has 1,000+ Deals on Kitchen Organizers and Storage That Are Perfect for a Fall Refresh, Starting at $6
Related Articles
Target Henckels Knives Sale Tout
Henckels Self-Sharpening Knife Sets That Cut Through Food 'Like Butter’ Are Up to 70% Off at Target
Best High-End Knife Sets
The Best High-End Knife Sets for Expert Home Cooks
Chef knife cutting an apple on a wooden cutting board
We Tested the Best Chef's Knife for Every Type of Task
Paring Knife
The 7 Best Paring Knives for 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Knife Sets
The 7 Best Knife Sets for 2023, According to Our Tests
Shun Sora Chefâs Knife
The Three Kitchen Knives You Actually Need
Butcher Knives
The 5 Best Butcher Knives of 2023, According to the Pros
Japanese Knives Explainer
The 8 Best Japanese Knives for Every Task, Including Everything You Need to Know About Them
Best Honing Steels for 2023
The Best Honing Steels to Keep Your Knives Razor Sharp, According to Chefs
Best Steak Knives
We Tested and Found the 6 Best Steak Knife Sets for Better Dining
kitchen knife set on a colored pattern background
The 20 Best Knife Gifts for Home Cooks, Tested and Reviewed
Best Left-Handed Kitchen Tools
The 7 Best Left-Handed Kitchen Tools, According to a Lefty Food Editor
My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Yearsâand Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off Tout
My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Years—and Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off
Roundup: Best Deals This Month Tout
Our Favorite Weber Grill Is at the Lowest Price We’ve Seen in Years—Plus 24 More Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon
Cuisinart Sale Tout
We Found Deals Up to 59% Off Cuisinart Food Processors, Coffee Makers, and More Hidden in Amazon's Kitchen Section
Y YHY Pasta Bowls Tout
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Is Coming in October—Here's Everything You Need to Know