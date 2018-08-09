These Girl Scouts Plan to Break the Guinness World Record for 'Most People Making S’mores Simultaneously'

Though you may not realize it, the Girls Scouts of America hold an important place in the history of s’mores. The first official recipe for the graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate treat was published in a Girl Scout guidebook in 1927. (As a side note, the original recipe was for a “Some More,” and the Scouts didn’t shorten the name to “S’More” until at least 1971!) Now, a Girl Scout troop in Tennessee is looking to take back what’s theirs—and on National S’mores Day no less.

Tomorrow, August 10, the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee (GSMIDTN) will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “Most people making s'mores simultaneously.” As it stands now, the record was set by an Ohio parks agency, Metroparks Toledo, on October 21, 2017, when 566 people came out to Blue Creek Metropark in Whitehouse, Ohio, to make and eat s’mores.

Not that there’s anything wrong with encouraging people to support their local parks, but the Girl Scouts would seem positioned to take down this previous record. According to The Hershey Company, who is supporting the girls’ record-setting efforts by donating enough Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars to make the scouts' dream a reality, as of today, 1,074 people have already RSVP’d for the event which is scheduled to take place from 5:15pm to 6:30pm in the parking lot of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, Tennessee. "It just makes sense that Girl Scouts would want to attempt this Guinness World Record on National S’mores Day," Amelia Lee, Communication Specialist for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, told us via email. "And Hershey chocolate makes the best s’mores, so we were delighted that Hershey wanted to support the efforts of the Girl Scouts.”

“The pending record is about 1000 people,” the event says on its official website. “We can break that, but we'll need lots of Girl Scouts and their families to participate by making a s'more, and ​we'll also need a lot of volunteers from the community to be the official record keepers (stewards).”

And seriously, what kind of Girl Scout doesn’t want to earn a S’more World Record badge? Heck, what kind of person period wouldn’t want to have that honor on their resume??