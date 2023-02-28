This Marked-Down Coffee Maker Grinds and Brews Big Batches Before You’re Out of Bed

It’s an editor-favorite, too.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, Brew Automatic Coffee Machine
Photo:

Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

If you're a real coffee lover, the first sip of your morning cup can be one of the main propellers for actually getting out of bed. But what if I told you that a hot brew — made with freshly ground beans and all — can be waiting for you before you even turn your alarm off?

Enter, the Gevi 10-cup drip coffee maker. A tested Food & Wine favorite, this nifty brewing machine has a built-in grinder for the best-tasting coffee, and an automatic set-it-and-go brewing feature that’s hard to pass up. Plus, it’s on sale with a clickable coupon at Amazon. 

10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, Brew Automatic Coffee Machine

Amazon

To buy: Gevi 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, $150 with coupon (originally $187) at amazon.com

The machine's large capacity is one of the reasons it’s an editor-favorite. It can hold up to 10 cups, though you can brew as little as 2 cups if that’s all you need. It holds up to 250 grams of fresh beans at the top in an easy-to-see container and has a water tank that’s a breeze to refill, since there’s a see-through gauge on the side to view the water level. 

There’s a built-in burr grinder, which funnels freshly ground beans into the filter for each cup you brew. Plus, it’s easy to customize your cup to your exact preferences. Choose between eight grind sizes for a stronger or milder cup, as well as three strength control settings. 

Perhaps the biggest perk is the machine's programmable timer. All you have to do is select the settings you prefer — grind size, cups of coffee, and brew strength — then add water and choose the time you want to enjoy it. A hot cup will be waiting for you exactly then, as if you never even lifted a finger. If you want to enjoy the coffee later, or you make more than one cup at a time, the coffee maker will also keep your drink at the optimal temperature for up to two hours. 

During a busy morning, the last thing you need is to rush through the process of making your perfect cup. Snap up the Gevi 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker for those days ahead, especially since you can save a bit with the discount. 

At the time of publishing, the price was at $150.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Corelle 4-Pc Versa Bowls
Shoppers Are Tossing Out Their Dinnerware for This $29 Set of Corelle Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates
Chef Michele Rubini; Baking Steel from Amazon
3 Pizza Tools You Should Add to Your Kitchen ASAP, According to a Professional Pizza Chef
StoveShelf 30" Length Stainless Steel Finish Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove tout
Shoppers Who Need More Counter Space Are Adding This ‘Perfect’ Solution to Their Stovetops
Related Articles
Best Coffee Makers with Grinders
The 7 Best Coffee Makers with Grinders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
A drip coffee Maker on a colorful patterned background
The Best Drip Coffee Makers for Your Morning Brew
8 Best Thermal Carafe Coffee Makers of 2022
The 8 Best Thermal Carafe Coffee Makers of 2023
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
The 8 Best Espresso Machines of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Technivorm Moccamaster KBT
The 8 Best Coffee Makers of 2023
Best Camping Coffee Makers
The Best Camping Coffee Makers to Take on Your Next Adventure
Amazon Coffee Sale Tout
Amazon’s Curated Coffee Section Has Everything You Need to Perfect Your Pour-Over—and Prices Start at Just $7
Best Coffee Scales of 2023
The 5 Best Coffee Scales for Balanced Brews, According to the Pros
instant pot air fryer deals tout
Amazon Just Quietly Discounted Several Instant Pots and Air Fryers, Including Editor-Approved Picks
Presidents Day First-person âshopping editorâ roundup
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Finding the Best Kitchen Deals—This Is What I’m Grabbing This Presidents Day
Amazon Life-Hacks, Kitchen Must-Haves tout
Amazon's Under-the-Radar Section Dedicated to Life Hacks Is Filled with Genius Kitchen Items, Starting at Just $10
How To Grind Coffee At Home
How to Grind Coffee At Home, According to Experts
Best Small Coffee Makers
The 7 Best Small Coffee Makers of 2023
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Thanks to This Pour-Over Carafe, I Never Need to Buy Paper Coffee Filters Again
Best Coffee Gifts for the Home Barista in Your Life
The 33 Best Coffee Gifts for 2023
how to clean your coffee maker
How to Clean and Descale Your Coffee Maker, According to Experts