This Marked-Down Coffee Maker Grinds and Brews Big Batches Before You’re Out of Bed

If you're a real coffee lover, the first sip of your morning cup can be one of the main propellers for actually getting out of bed. But what if I told you that a hot brew — made with freshly ground beans and all — can be waiting for you before you even turn your alarm off?

Enter, the Gevi 10-cup drip coffee maker. A tested Food & Wine favorite, this nifty brewing machine has a built-in grinder for the best-tasting coffee, and an automatic set-it-and-go brewing feature that’s hard to pass up. Plus, it’s on sale with a clickable coupon at Amazon.

The machine's large capacity is one of the reasons it’s an editor-favorite. It can hold up to 10 cups, though you can brew as little as 2 cups if that’s all you need. It holds up to 250 grams of fresh beans at the top in an easy-to-see container and has a water tank that’s a breeze to refill, since there’s a see-through gauge on the side to view the water level.

There’s a built-in burr grinder, which funnels freshly ground beans into the filter for each cup you brew. Plus, it’s easy to customize your cup to your exact preferences. Choose between eight grind sizes for a stronger or milder cup, as well as three strength control settings.

Perhaps the biggest perk is the machine's programmable timer. All you have to do is select the settings you prefer — grind size, cups of coffee, and brew strength — then add water and choose the time you want to enjoy it. A hot cup will be waiting for you exactly then, as if you never even lifted a finger. If you want to enjoy the coffee later, or you make more than one cup at a time, the coffee maker will also keep your drink at the optimal temperature for up to two hours.

During a busy morning, the last thing you need is to rush through the process of making your perfect cup. Snap up the Gevi 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker for those days ahead, especially since you can save a bit with the discount.

