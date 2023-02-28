Lifestyle Kitchen This Marked-Down Coffee Maker Grinds and Brews Big Batches Before You’re Out of Bed It’s an editor-favorite, too. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua If you're a real coffee lover, the first sip of your morning cup can be one of the main propellers for actually getting out of bed. But what if I told you that a hot brew — made with freshly ground beans and all — can be waiting for you before you even turn your alarm off? Enter, the Gevi 10-cup drip coffee maker. A tested Food & Wine favorite, this nifty brewing machine has a built-in grinder for the best-tasting coffee, and an automatic set-it-and-go brewing feature that’s hard to pass up. Plus, it’s on sale with a clickable coupon at Amazon. Amazon To buy: Gevi 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, $150 with coupon (originally $187) at amazon.com The machine's large capacity is one of the reasons it’s an editor-favorite. It can hold up to 10 cups, though you can brew as little as 2 cups if that’s all you need. It holds up to 250 grams of fresh beans at the top in an easy-to-see container and has a water tank that’s a breeze to refill, since there’s a see-through gauge on the side to view the water level. There’s a built-in burr grinder, which funnels freshly ground beans into the filter for each cup you brew. Plus, it’s easy to customize your cup to your exact preferences. Choose between eight grind sizes for a stronger or milder cup, as well as three strength control settings. Perhaps the biggest perk is the machine's programmable timer. All you have to do is select the settings you prefer — grind size, cups of coffee, and brew strength — then add water and choose the time you want to enjoy it. A hot cup will be waiting for you exactly then, as if you never even lifted a finger. If you want to enjoy the coffee later, or you make more than one cup at a time, the coffee maker will also keep your drink at the optimal temperature for up to two hours. During a busy morning, the last thing you need is to rush through the process of making your perfect cup. Snap up the Gevi 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker for those days ahead, especially since you can save a bit with the discount. At the time of publishing, the price was at $150. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Shoppers Are Tossing Out Their Dinnerware for This $29 Set of Corelle Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates 3 Pizza Tools You Should Add to Your Kitchen ASAP, According to a Professional Pizza Chef Shoppers Who Need More Counter Space Are Adding This ‘Perfect’ Solution to Their Stovetops