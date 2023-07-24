10 Genius Grilling Gadgets That Will Make Your Next Barbecue the Best One Yet

Summer is halfway over, but hopefully you’ve been making the most of the warm weather by grilling whenever you have the chance. Cooking outdoors is a great way to stay cool because you don’t need to turn the oven on inside and it gets your whole family outdoors to enjoy the sunshine — not to mention the fact that roasted vegetables, hot dogs, and hamburgers are the best centerpiece for any party.

To maximize your grilling experience, you need the right tools, and a meat thermometer is just the beginning. From a pumice stone that actually cleans and sanitizes your grill to a pair of gloves that protect your hands from burns, Amazon is filled with genius grilling gadgets that make it easier to use your grill, and ensure that your food is always flavorful.

We’ve gathered 10 genius gadgets you need to grab to make the most out of grilling season while it's still here. And trust us when we say you’ll want to take advantage of these deals while they’re hot — prices start at just $6.

Deals on Genius Gadgets for Grilling

Heavy Duty Grill Cleaning Brick

This now-$12 pumice stone brick is a heavy duty cleaning tool for your grill. The stone scrapes away caked on grease and food scraps, which extends the lifespan of your grill and ensures that your grilled meats retain that delicious smoked flavor. And it does this thorough cleaning job without bristles, which means there’s no chance it can scratch and thereby, damage your grill. One shopper wrote that this brick, “makes degreasing and cleaning charred food off the grill grates a snap,” and added that they would “use this block over a wire brush anytime.”

Weber Handle Grill 'N Go Light

This convenient little light snaps right onto the lid of your grill so that the entire cooking surface is illuminated. Great for grilling while camping and in public parks, where there is less ambient light and it gets darker faster, it’s also detachable if you need to shine the light elsewhere — like to find one of your misplaced grilling tools. Plus it uses a motion sensor to turn on automatically when you open the lid of the grill.

Hotec Silicone Basting Brushes, Set of 2

Basting brushes that hold up under high heat are essential for grilling. Your chicken breasts, ribs, and steaks need a delicious marinade to make sure they come off the grill juicy and flavorful. This now-$6 set of two silicone basting brushes is heat-resistant up to 660°F. The bristles hold your sauces in place, so they don’t drip out all over your grill or the ground before actually making it onto the proteins — and because they’re silicone, they won’t break off and fall into your food.

Rapicca Heat Resistant Barbecue Gloves

Flipping burgers and steaks on the grill can be a high risk activity. There’s always a chance your fingers, wrist, or arm will graze the grill grates (yes, even if you’re using tongs) and then you’re in trouble. These grill gloves extend 14-inches, reaching all the way up to your forearm, and according to the brand, they are heat resistant up to 932°F. The textured palms and fingers make it easy to grip boiling, grilled, or deep-fried food. Plus, the neoprene rubber is also stain-resistant, which makes them easy to rinse clean with soap and water when you’re done grilling.

Lodge Cast Iron Grill Topper

Lodge makes near-indestructible cast iron grilling tools that can withstand direct flames. This grill topper is no different but it does have one stand out feature: the tear dropped shaped holes along the bottom of the pan. These holes allow just enough flame to reach your vegetables or skewers that they absorb that grilled, char flavor, without any ingredients falling between the grill grates. One of the most appealing aspects of Lodge cast iron cookware is that it has a naturally nonstick surface, so meat and vegetables that you just worked so hard to prepare never get stuck. Add that to a now-$25 price point, and we’re as good as sold.

TNK Barbecue Multitool

If you feel like your grill is cluttered with too many different tools for flipping, scooping, and skewering, you might want to try this grilling tool. Made from sturdy stainless steel, it’s amazingly versatile: Not only can flip burgers and steaks, but the fork attachment can skewer vegetables, while the tong function can pick up multiple vegetables, like asparagus, at once. It’s a great space-saver if you want to cut down unitasking grilling utensils, and it’s only $15.

Lodge Cast Iron Grill Press

If you need a way to get the perfect sear on grilled steaks look no further than this Lodge cast iron grill press. It will help you create smash burgers with perfectly crisp edges, and can transform the toasted bread on grilled cheese sandwiches golden-brown. And at 3 pounds, its own weight does all the work for you. A heavy duty grill press also serves another function: It can expel some of the extra grease and fat from burger patties, and prevent bacon from curling at the edges. Plus, it can be used at the outdoor grill, and in frying pans and griddles.

ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer

Investing in a reliable meat thermometer is an important move for anyone who wants to take their grilling skills to the next level. This ThermoPro thermometer has two probes, so it can monitor the temperature of two different cuts of meat on the grill at the same time, and it comes with pre-set temperatures for poultry, lamb, fish, and more. For added convenience, the LED screen can be set up near the grill, and connected to an app on your phone, so that you can monitor the grill from the pool or in the house (up to 650 feet away, in fact) without worrying about over-cooking your dinner.



Mountain Grillers Meat Claws

Ever wanted to make pulled pork? Then you need to try this tool for shredding meat. Designed to fit over your knuckles, the claws shred through tender meat, so you never have to touch it yourself. The meat claws prevent burns — and there’s no need to wash sticky barbecue sauce off your hands or scraps of meat from underneath your fingernails if you use these. One shopper got them from her husband who used to use “two forks to tear the meat apart and burn his fingers in the process.” But after using the meat claws, she wrote that “when it comes time to rip apart the meat, he is done almost as soon as he starts.” In case you need any more encouragement, they're also a jaw-dropping 50% off right now.

D-Ice Grilling Basket & Skewers

Ideal for anyone who enjoys frequently grilling skewers, these narrow baskets will help stop your food from becoming over-charred on the grill by protecting food from direct heat and flames, or falling into the grill. Sliced onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, and more also fit inside the baskets, and since they have a nonstick coating for easy release, you won’t have to worry about sticking. The set also comes with two stainless steel skewers, which come with a slider attachment to protect your fingers from the burning hot grill.

