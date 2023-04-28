This Secret Amazon Storefront Is Hiding a Bunch of Genius Kitchen Gadgets You Need, and We Found 8 of the Best

A stand mixer and blender are probably already staples in your kitchen. While those large appliances are versatile, it’s important not to overlook the smaller tools that can have a transformative effect on your kitchen. And if you want to work faster and smarter, you need to check out these genius gadgets.

To make it easier to decide which kitchen gadgets you actually need out of the multitude out there, we sorted through Amazon’s Internet Famous hub. Here, we uncovered kitchen tools that are designed to save space and make every moment you spend in the kitchen more efficient. Whether you’ve been meaning to organize your drawers or cabinets, or are looking for a faster way to brew tea and boil eggs, you’ll find something to love (and use) here. The best part is, prices start at just $15.

Clever Kitchen Gadgets on Amazon:

Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker

In the warmer months, a chilled glass of iced tea is a refreshing treat. The Mr. Coffee iced tea-maker can brew iced tea from both loose leaf and tea bags in just a few minutes, according to the brand. All you have to do is add ice to the pitcher. The 2-quart capacity holds enough tea that you can share with friends at a backyard barbecue, or store it in your fridge so you have a cold drink on hand all day.

Gongshi 3-Tier Space Rack Organizer

Spices probably get used every time you cook, but if there’s no way to organize all the different bottles and jars, your kitchen quickly becomes cluttered. This rack has three shelves to accommodate 21 spice and seasoning jars in total. And it comes with stickers so that you can label the top of each bottle for easy access. Now you can free up some cabinet or counter space for mess-free cooking.

Chef'n Hand Powered Food Chopper

Perfect for small kitchens with limited storage space, this device chops vegetables, fruit, herbs, and more. Measuring in at 5- by 5.5- by 5.5-inches it takes up so much less space than a bulky food processor. And it doesn’t require batteries or electricity, so you can store it at home, or take it camping or on road trips. Simply pull the cord to spin the blades. According to the brand, the food chopper can cut through basil, avocado, garlic, onions, and tomatoes, either whole or pre-sliced into smaller chunks.

SpaceAid 3-in1 Wrap Organizer

If you’re anything like me, you have a drawer in the kitchen dedicated to cling wrap, parchment paper, and aluminum foil. There’s just one problem: Storing all these wraps in their original boxes looks messy. This organizer puts all your wraps together in one place, and the slide cutter makes it simple to pull one sheet off at a time and cut it from the roll. Say goodbye to the days when you had to tear off a jagged piece of aluminum foil and shove the container back into a cramped drawer.

Mueller Ultra Kettle

If you need a way to boil water quickly for pasta, pour-over coffee, tea, or instant oatmeal, this electric kettle will come in handy. Turn it on with the press of one button (no complicated control panel to worry about). Blue lights turn on while the kettle is working, and switch off to signal when your water is ready. The kettle is cordless when it’s lifted on the base, so it's fully maneuverable and portable to wherever you need to use it in the kitchen.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Not only is this clever gadget an Amazon bestseller, we also named it one of the best egg cookers you can buy. The Dash egg cooker can make six soft, medium, or hard boiled at a time, and do it all faster than it would take you on the stovetop, according to the brand. Its speed and compact size make it perfect for busy families who need a quick snack to pack for school or work, or it can be taken on a camper or RV trip. The Dash also comes with a tray for preparing omelets and poaching eggs for even more versatility.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Sometimes mornings are so hectic, you barely make it out the door with a cup of coffee in hand, let alone a full breakfast. With this Hamilton Beach dual-sided gadget, you can make two breakfast sandwiches at the same time — ideal if you’re hosting brunch or have hungry kids at home. Each sandwich is entirely customizable, too. You can layer English muffins with cheese, eggs, and (pre-cooked) breakfast meats, in the trays. Cook time takes just five minutes, and all the parts are dishwasher-safe for easy clean up.

Chefman Portable Mini Fridge

Whether you work in an office or from home, a convenient spot to store lunch and cold drinks makes life so much easier. This portable fridge has a 6-liter capacity, and both chill and heat settings, so you can keep your morning coffee warm or make sure your afternoon smoothie stays frozen. And if you like to have chilled beverages on hand at all times, it fits up to six 12-ounce cans at a time. With this mini fridge by your side, you never have to worry about a co-worker stealing your lunch again.

