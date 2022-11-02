News These Fan-Favorite Cereal Flavors Have Been Shrunken Down into 'Minis' General Mills is introducing smaller versions of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese's Puffs, and Trix. By Mike Pomranz Mike Pomranz Instagram Website Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.Expertise: beer and cider.Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Mini Trix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Reese’s Puffs cereals. Photo: Courtesy of General Mills When considering what cereal to purchase, there’s a priority list. First, do I get anything free inside? Second, how cool is the mascot? Third, sure, flavor. Fourth, maybe nutritional value? But one trait that often gets overlooked is the size and texture. The spectrum ranges from "how the heck am I supposed to fit this on a spoon" Honeycomb to the more sensibly sized options like Trix and Cocoa Puffs to “this is more bits of cereal than I bargained for” Fruity Pebbles. Earlier this year, General Mills already experimented with flavor, taking Cinnamon Toast Crunch and making it "Fuego." Now, the brand has gotten out the shrink ray and experimenting with size by introducing new Minis cereals. Three familiar General Mills brands — Reese’s Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Trix — are being "reimagined" as "tiny, new round shapes" allowing fans to "enjoy more … in every spoonful." Sure, that sounds a lot like giving someone five pennies and saying it's better than a nickel, but hey, there's nothing wrong with five pennies! Other than the size and shape, the cereal maker insists these new versions still offer the same flavors fans love. RELATED: Your Favorite Cereal May No Longer Be 'Healthy' Under New FDA Guidance "Sometimes the best new innovation is the smallest one," Mindy Murray, General Mills’ senior marketing communications manager, stated. "There's such a love right now for full-size things that have been shrunk into mini versions, and we realized we could do the same with our cereals. We can't wait for families to try the cutest new way to experience their favorites one big (little) bite at a time." Minis are set to be available at select nationwide retailers this fall with mid-size boxes having a suggested retail price of $3.99 while family size boxes are priced at $5.25. (And just to clarify if there was any confusion, General Mills says Minis are indeed sold in full-sized boxes.) General Mills also ended the announcement by stating, “The fun doesn’t stop here, so stay tuned for more big surprises in tiny forms to come soon!” Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit