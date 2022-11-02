These Fan-Favorite Cereal Flavors Have Been Shrunken Down into 'Minis'

When considering what cereal to purchase, there’s a priority list. First, do I get anything free inside? Second, how cool is the mascot? Third, sure, flavor. Fourth, maybe nutritional value? But one trait that often gets overlooked is the size and texture. The spectrum ranges from "how the heck am I supposed to fit this on a spoon" Honeycomb to the more sensibly sized options like Trix and Cocoa Puffs to “this is more bits of cereal than I bargained for” Fruity Pebbles.

Earlier this year, General Mills already experimented with flavor, taking Cinnamon Toast Crunch and making it "Fuego." Now, the brand has gotten out the shrink ray and experimenting with size by introducing new Minis cereals.

Three familiar General Mills brands — Reese’s Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Trix — are being "reimagined" as "tiny, new round shapes" allowing fans to "enjoy more … in every spoonful." Sure, that sounds a lot like giving someone five pennies and saying it's better than a nickel, but hey, there's nothing wrong with five pennies! Other than the size and shape, the cereal maker insists these new versions still offer the same flavors fans love.

"Sometimes the best new innovation is the smallest one," Mindy Murray, General Mills’ senior marketing communications manager, stated. "There's such a love right now for full-size things that have been shrunk into mini versions, and we realized we could do the same with our cereals. We can't wait for families to try the cutest new way to experience their favorites one big (little) bite at a time."

Minis are set to be available at select nationwide retailers this fall with mid-size boxes having a suggested retail price of $3.99 while family size boxes are priced at $5.25. (And just to clarify if there was any confusion, General Mills says Minis are indeed sold in full-sized boxes.)

General Mills also ended the announcement by stating, “The fun doesn’t stop here, so stay tuned for more big surprises in tiny forms to come soon!”

