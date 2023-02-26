Lifestyle Kitchen This Under-the-Radar Amazon Brand Has Retro-Looking Kitchen Appliances with Prices Starting at Just $42 A toaster, microwaves, a multi-speed hand mixer, and more. By Julia Kramer Julia Kramer Julia, formerly an editor at Vox Media, is a freelance writer focusing on food-centric storytelling, honest and useful product reviews, and explanatory journalism. She has a degree in Journalism from the University of Central Arkansas and a Masters Certificate from New York University's Summer Publishing Institute. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Pamela Jew If you’re someone who gravitates towards vintage-inspired decor and bright appliances that would have fit in the kitchen of your newly wedded grandparents, then we’ve got news. Galanz, an Amazon brand specializing in kitchen appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, and crockpots, has a retro-inspired collection made for you. With the standard price tag on retro-looking appliances, furniture, and other home goods typically being on the higher end of budgets—Smeg’s two-slice toaster runs at $200 and a 24-inch mini fridge from Big Chill at nearly $2,000—we were pleased to see this line from Galanz has prices that start at just $42. From smaller countertop appliances like a two-slice toaster and four-in-one immersion blender to larger kitchen staples, they have the essentials you need to swap out your standard, modern kitchen appliances for fun vintage-inspired pieces (that still work in a modern way). Retro-Inspired Appliances from Galanz: Galanz Retro 2-Slice Toaster, $41 Galanz Retro Electric Kettle, from $43 (originally $60) Galanz Retro Immersion Hand Blender and Food Chopper, from $43 (originally $50) Galanz 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer, $47 Galanz Retro Electric Air Fryer, $70 (originally $100) Galanz 6-Slice Retro Toaster Oven, $82 (originally $90) Galanz Retro Microwave Oven, from $69 (originally $90) Galanz Portable Countertop Ice Maker, $99 (originally $130) Galanz Retro Espresso Machine, $147 Galanz Dual Door Fridge, from $280 Galanz Retro 2-Slice Toaster Amazon To buy: $41 at amazon.com Available in both bright red and electric baby blue, this two-slice toaster has wide-enough slots to fit bagels, six browning levels, and is easy to clean with a dust cover and removable crumb tray. If you like to toast your bagels or bread straight from the freezer, don’t worry, it even has a defrost option. “I love my toaster, it functions great,” one reviewer wrote. Galanz Retro Electric Kettle Amazon To buy: $43 (originally $60) at amazon.com You don’t have to sacrifice the convenience of an electric kettle to maintain a retro aesthetic in your kitchen. With a 1.7-liter capacity, stainless steel body, boil dry with auto shutoff feature, and a cordless design, it’s unmistakably modern. Both the red and blue are on sale for almost 30% off, too. Galanz Retro Immersion Hand Blender and Food Chopper Amazon To buy: from $43 (originally $50) at amazon.com If you’re a fan of a multi-purpose tool, this four-in-one immersion blender is right up your alley. With four different attachments (a whisk, blending wand, beaker, and chopper), you can quickly go from chopping bell peppers to blending sofrito in seconds. Galanz 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer Amazon To buy: $47 at amazon.com This electric hand mixer has five speeds, an ergonomic handle, and a compact stand with two mixer attachments. Shoppers love that it’s easy to hold, easy to clean, and powerful enough to blend anything from dough to heavy cream. “Mixing dough and whipping cream has never been so easy, thanks to its simple eject button and included dough hooks and beaters,” one customer wrote. Galanz Retro Electric Air Fryer Amazon To buy: $70 (originally $100) at amazon.com If you prefer to air fry your foods, this electric air fryer is a great retro option with modern technology. Similar to other air fryers on the market, it has a nonstick basket, temperature and time control, and auto-shutoff, but Galanz’s is on sale for 30% off right now. Galanz 6-Slice Retro Toaster Oven Amazon To buy: $82 (originally $90) at amazon.com Available in the same retro red and electric baby blue as many of the other products in the collection, this oven has eight cooking programs, adjustable temperature control, and can fit up to six pieces of toast or even 12-inch pizza. Galanz Retro Microwave Oven Amazon To buy: $69 (originally $90) at amazon.com This 700-watt microwave must be doing something right with so many perfect ratings. The simple design comes in four colors (red, green, blue, and black) and has six power levels, an LED display, and a standard 360-degree-rotating glass turntable. Sometimes, simple and durable is best. It even survived one shopper’s cross-country travels. Galanz Portable Countertop Ice Maker Amazon To buy: $99 (originally $130) at amazon.com This electric ice maker will help keep your beverages cold without having to wrangle an ice tray. With its compact design and the capability to make up to 26 pounds of ice per day, we’re not shocked that shoppers love it for its value and ease of use. Galanz Retro Espresso Machine Amazon To buy: $147 at amazon.com This espresso machine might be small, but it’s big enough to have a dual spout and a built-in steam wand so you can froth milk for your morning coffee without having to buy an additional gadget. It’s easy to clean, and can achieve up to 15 bars of pressure, too. Galanz Dual Door Fridge Amazon To buy: $280 at amazon.com This collection has multiple refrigerator sizes to choose from—the smallest being a single-door mini fridge sizing up at 2.5 cubic feet, and the largest a full-sized fridge and freezer combination that measures out to 12 cubic feet. Whichever one you choose, it’ll keep your food cold and be the centerpiece of your kitchen in no time. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 